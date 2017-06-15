Take your music on the go and save money with Bluetooth speaker deals

Bluetooth technology has opened the door for a lot of interesting gadgets and convenient ways to connect our smartphones to various devices. Perhaps the most popular Bluetooth technology today is wireless speakers, which make it easy to take your music on the go or to set up a small and lightweight home audio system.

Summer is the perfect season for parties, camping, and other outdoor activities where you can enjoy some tunes with your friends, so we’ve picked out some of our favorite Bluetooth speaker deals available right now that can save you up to $230 off retail prices.

Travel Inspira portable Bluetooth speaker Kicking off our list is the attractive and super-compact Travel Inspira Bluetooth speaker, which delivers five watts of power and up to 10 hours of battery life. This portable speaker can also be used with non-Bluetooth devices thanks to its 3.5mm input jack, and one of the best features of the Travel Inspira is its handy slot which lets the speaker serve as a stand for your smartphone or tablet. The Travel Inspira portable wireless speaker is currently priced at $18, but the checkout code LKRKI6QH knocks this down to $14.50 on Amazon, giving you a total discount of $85.50 off of the retail cost. Amazon

Amazon Tap Bluetooth speaker Amazon has been very busy lately with its ever-expanding family of smart home gadgets, and many of these devices – including the excellent Tap Bluetooth speaker – are currently on sale. The Amazon Tap features a 360-degree speaker which fills space with music in all directions, and its built-in Alexa capability gives you hands-free voice control. You can even use Alexa to perform internet searches, order food, and more, and the Tap can play music from either your connected smart device or any number of streaming services such as Pandora and Spotify. The Tap Bluetooth speaker rings in at $100 on Amazon after a limited-time $30 discount. Amazon

ThinkGeek mini vintage Bluetooth stereo ThinkGeek has all sorts of nerdy and retro-inspired gadgets, and if you love all things vintage then this miniature Bluetooth stereo should be right up your alley. Its ’70s aesthetics are a throwback to the days of wood paneling and shag carpet, but despite its classic appearance, this little stereo packs modern wireless capability so you can connect your phone or other device and stream away. The small receiver measures in at 1.5 by 4 inches, while the speakers are 2 by 3 inches, making this compact stereo system shelf- and desktop-friendly. Currently on sale for $15 off, the mini vintage Bluetooth stereo can be yours for just $35 from ThinkGeek. ThinkGeek

Mighty Rock Miniboom wireless speaker If you prefer futuristic aesthetics, on the other hand, then look no further than Mighty Rock’s sleek Miniboom Bluetooth speaker. The Miniboom utilizes dual audio drivers and a passive subwoofer which deliver impressive sound for a speaker this size, and the slick black plastic housing features red-colored backlit touch controls for a striking look. The Mighty Rock touch Bluetooth speaker is listed at $26, but an ongoing promotion lets you take another $7 off the price for a total savings of $51. Simply select the promo from the Amazon product page, click “redeem,” and see the updated price of $19 at checkout. Amazon

Comiso bamboo Bluetooth speaker Style-conscious buyers will appreciate the classic charm of the Comiso bamboo Bluetooth speaker. This device looks awesome in any room and boasts dual 15-watt drivers along with passive radiators for crisp highs and punchy bass. The internal battery lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge, and the speaker comes in two equally attractive color options: Light bamboo wood paneling with light gray wraparound canvas, or dark bamboo wood with black canvas. At just $70 on Amazon, the Comiso bamboo wireless speaker offers a solid savings of $230 off of its retail price. Amazon