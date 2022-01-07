CES 2022, or the Consumer Electronics Show is an excellent opportunity to check out some new technologies and see what’s coming for the year. Many companies announce new products, show off new features or software updates, and more. But — and this happens every year — some products are more gimmicky than they are useful. They might look cool, do some cool things, and excite us but out in the real world, they won’t necessarily make a difference.

That’s not at all the case with Bluetti’s latest products, shown off this year at the company’s CES booth. In fact, after taking a peek at what Bluetti has to offer and what’s coming, we’re more excited than we’ve ever been.

Bluetti provides top-tier demand-side energy storage and accessories which aim to achieve a couple of things. First, they provide excellent home backup power and travel solutions. Second, they’re much more convenient and environmentally friendly than their gas-hungry counterparts. The brand offers a ton of portable power stations, and in many sizes, some big enough to power home appliances and off-grid living, and others more lightweight and portable for camping, or travel. Ultimately, they provide high-capacity, highly capable, and reliable renewable energy systems for whatever configuration you need.

We got a quick look at Bluetti’s latest products and had the opportunity to interview experts from the Bluetti team at the event. They took a moment to discuss the company’s history, new offerings, and what we can expect in the future. So, let’s plug in.

Hey Bluetti, what’s new?

This year, Bluetti has three big announcements which certainly have us excited for the future of renewable energy storage and beyond.

It unveiled the world’s first sodium-ion solar generator, the NA300, and its compatible battery pack, the B480. After two years of development, the Bluetti AC500 or The APEX is finally ready. For those on the move, the tiny yet powerful Bluetti EB3A is sure to surpass all expectations.

Of course, these new offerings are in addition to Bluetti’s current lineup, which includes the likes of the AC200P off-grid power beast, EB55 portable power station, B230 battery with its built-in 2,000+ watt-hours capacity, and much more.

A world first: Bluetti’s NA300 and B480 Sodium-Ion Solar Generator

Inheriting the style and design of its predecessor, the EP500 Pro, Bluetti’s latest NA300 and B480 offer enhancements in charging speed, capacity, and beyond. The NA300 may also be one of the fastest solar charging stations on the market, as it can be recharged from 0% to 80% in just a half-hour, thanks to the 6,000 AC and PV dual charging functionality.

The NA300 also features a 3,000-Watt capacity with a pure sine wave inverter and has four 20-Amp plugs with a single 30-Amp L14-30 output port. The first-generation sodium-ion battery in the NA300 and B480 outperforms the battery cells widely used in other in terms of low-temperature performance, quick charging, and other electrochemical aspects. In a low-temperature environment of -20°C (-4℉), this sodium-ion battery pack has a capacity retention rate of more than 85% and provides a system integration efficiency of over 80%, which is perfect for powering during the winter or in regions with extremely low temperatures.

With their suitable power options, the multitude of charging support, and sustainable applications, the NA300 and B480 combine to deliver an all-around system for whatever purpose you need. Camping, off-roading, home backup, you name it!

Long-awaited: Bluetti’s “The Apex” AC500 Portable Power Station

Aptly named, The Apex or AC500 offers a massive power boost thanks to its 5,000-Watt pure sine wave inverter, one of the most powerful that Bluetti has ever shipped and one of the most powerful on the market. Like the AC300 before it, the AC500 is equipped with a 100% modular solar battery system that works alongside its own battery module — the B301. It’s also backward compatible with the Bluetti B300 battery modules that were released in 2021.

What’s most interesting about this system is that you can connect up to six total B301 batteries, at 3,072 Watt-hours per module, for a total of 18,432 watt-hours of total power. That’s not only groundbreaking, it’s absolutely limitless in terms of backup power and potential power solutions. It’s enough to supply an entire family’s needs for days during a major emergency or power outage. Plus, it charges quickly to full, and you can connect PV solar charging panels to create a fully sustainable and renewable energy system. Bye, bye dirty gasoline.

Revolutionary Portability: Bluetti’s EB3A Compact Power Station

Staying true to its portable namesake, the EB3A stands out among its peers because it doesn’t need a bulky power brick to charge. The power adapter is built-in, complementing the 600-Watts pure sine wave inverter and 268-watt-hours battery pack nicely. It also supports up to 200-watts of solar input, so you can charge the unit anywhere if you plug in compatible solar panels.

It’s small, lightweight, and powerful, just what you need on the open road, out in the wilderness, and beyond. Not to mention, it charges from 0% to 80% in just 20 minutes and will have a competitive price tag. Overall, it’s an excellent solution for exploring backpackers and those traveling the open roads. You don’t have to worry about lugging around a bulky power solution and the EB3A will trump any comparable system.

What’s next for Bluetti?

The three new power stations, combined with all of its previous offerings, secure Bluetti’s place in the portable power and sustainable energy market. These systems are durable, powerful, and modular, which means you can customize them to match your needs. Adding batteries and accessories like solar panels can both extend power capacity and introduce new opportunities, like the ability to charge anywhere.

While Bluetti’s products are ideal for any power-based necessities, they’re absolutely essential for RV living, van life, and travel. They also provide alternate power sources for a variety of additional applications, like hardware and tool usage, venues and live events, farming, and so much more. Forget your frustrating searches for a nearby outlet when using your power tools, just bring a Bluetti power station instead! Did you hop into your RV for a quick getaway and forget to charge your system? No problem! You can charge it via your RV or hook up some solar panels when you stop!

The beauty of Bluetti’s products is that they can be just as portable as you need. If you want a more static option, with extensive wattage and power capacities, you can achieve that by adding the battery modules and extra devices.

Bluetti will continue revolutionizing the market, just as it has done here with its latest launches. What it successfully demoed at CES is just the start, and we’re excited to see what else is possible, and what will be available. Of course, we can’t wait to get our hands on these three new power stations either!

