Power is a basic necessity. We need it to power our lights, to cook our food, recharge our devices and stay connected to the world around us. But power isn’t always available, sometimes even when you need it most. You must have a backup plan, or rather a backup power solution handy — like a generator. At the same time, generators aren’t always convenient, more so when they’re powered by fossil fuels like gasoline. Clean energy solutions, like Bluetti’s portable power stations, offer a much more practical option. They can be used for off-grid living, camping, while you’re on the road, or even at home during outages and emergencies. They’re extremely accessible too, and anyone can use them regardless of how much experience they have with off-grid and power-based systems.

Want to know the best part? Bluetti is hosting a major sales event right from now until March 4, allowing you to get discounted pricing on all of its power stations, so it’s the perfect time to stock up! Starting with the Bluetti AC50S 500-Watt-hour Portable Power Station, you can grab that for $299 right now with free shipping, which is $61 off! If you want something bigger, you can also get the Bluetti AC200P 2000-Watt-hour Portable Power Station for $1,499 with free shipping, which is $100 off. Of course, those aren’t the only power stations on sale during this major event. Keep reading to learn more about some of the others!

The Best Bluetti deals available now

It’s nice to see that there are a ton of power stations on sale during the event, but that also means there’s a lot to choose from. Here are some of the highlights:

If you want to hit the ground running, grab one of the bundles that include the solar panels with the power station, like the AC200P Portable Power Station bundle with 3 200W Solar Panels (SP200). With that entire setup, you can recharge the power station via solar energy while you’re off the grid, or on the road. They’re also great power backup solutions for home, like when you need energy in a pinch, or you need to keep your refrigerator cold during an outage. Just bear in mind, you will have to pair up the appropriate power station with the devices or appliances you’re trying to power. The Bluetti AC50S, for instance, only powers devices under 300 watts, so it’s not ideal for microwaves, toasters, electric cookers, and so on.

For power in a pinch

You’re not always going to be able to plan out scenarios, because sometimes things just happen — like a major local outage. In those cases, you might need extra power in a pinch, but not necessarily something massive to power your entire home. That’s where Bluetti’s smaller portable power stations come in real handy. They can power small radios, your phone or tablet, and other small electronics, just to get you by. They’re also a fantastic option for when you’re travelling, and the AC10 is actually TSA-approved.

The devices on sale in this category include:

Whether you’re taking a business trip and you need some extra power (in which case the AC10 is your best bet) or you’re camping and need a quick jolt of energy for your phone or tablet, these Bluetti power stations are some of the best you’ll find.

Max power for reliable energy

Finally, we have the not-as-portable power stations, that are best used at home or in a stationary environment. The reason we say this is because they’re meant to be connected to solar panels, which you can place nearby to continually recharge and power the station, as well as anything connected to it. Some of Bluetti’s smaller devices can be connected to solar panels too, like the AC50S, but when you want the maximum amount of power you can garner, these bigger systems are a solid choice.

These can power appliances like mini-fridges, air mattresses, ice shavers, blenders, electric grills, and more. They’re big enough, and provide enough wattage, to power large appliances, compared to some of the smaller power stations that cannot.

Why Bluetti?

When you need power, depending on the circumstances, it truly boils down to two factors: Reliability and efficiency. Do you have enough power to keep your devices and appliances going that you need most? Is your source reliable and at the ready? Is it sustainable? Bluetti’s portable power stations will definitely meet those requirements, especially when paired with its solar panels — because then you can charge the power station, and all connected devices, through cheap, always-accessible solar energy.

You don’t want to be caught in a bad situation without power. If you’re heading out on a road trip or living off-grid, you’re still going to need power in those situations too. These Bluetti power stations are a great answer to those challenges, and since there are a lot of models on sale, you can choose what fits your needs best! The deals won’t last long, you have until March 4, so take advantage now while you can!

