While headphones are generally built for an immersive listening experience, seeking wireless options with noise cancellation is one way to make sure that nothing gets in the way of it — not the tangling cables or all the hubbub that’s going on around you. Bang & Olufsen is a high-end brand that offers great audio reproduction packed in a gorgeous package, and the brand’s latest flagship, the Beoplay H9i wireless noise-canceling headphones, simply look the part. They do, however, come at a hefty price of $500 but Amazon has swept in just in time with a whopping $188 discount that makes the product available for just $312.

Bang & Olufsen simply lets you listen in luxury with impeccable craftsmanship on the Beoplay H9i. These high-quality headphones feature streamlined aluminum arms, and though they slide in and out of the headband, you can trust the device to stay in place as soon as you find the right position for you. Popping these on will not compromise your style, as they scream premium with a leather-coated headband and earcups that are densely padded with memory foam encased in lambskin. The earcups also fold flat and are adjustable to boost portability and likewise fit the contour of your face.

The Beoplay H9i sets you up you for long-listening sessions not only in terms of comfort, but also with an impressive battery that can last for up to 18 hours of Bluetooth and ANC-enabled playtime. Once you’ve paired either one or two devices through its Bluetooth 4.2 tech, you’ll hardly have any reason to be tethered to your device given the a wireless range of 121 feet and with most controls housed in the headphones themselves. Easy operation is guaranteed with an intuitive touch interface that simply lets you tap to answer calls, and swipe for playback or to activate either ANC (active noise cancellation) or transparency mode.

The advanced hybrid ANC function is capable of blocking out ambient sound for you to experience B&O’s sound signature fully while transparency mode mutes your music so you can be more aware of your surroundings. A perfectly balanced sound along with a wide sound stage can be heard with a frequency response of 20-20,000Hz, but you’ll always have the option to fine-tune it further through the related app. With ToneTouch, you’ll be able to customize tonality with preset sound profiles to match your current activity. Vocal clarity for calls is ensured with two dedicated microphones placed at an ideal angle and distance on either earcup.

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9i wireless noise-canceling headphones have proximity sensors that automatically pauses playback as you remove them and resumes as you put them back on. The headphones certainly tick all the right boxes in terms of style, function, and convenience to take your music on the go. And now you can get them along with $188 in savings when you order from Amazon.

