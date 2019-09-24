There clearly is no shortage of noise or distraction in modern life and so a solid pair of wireless headphones can be the most functional accessory you have when you are out and about. Though wireless earbuds may give you more portability, they might not be able to match up in terms of sound clarity. Take your music on the go with the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones on sale for $106 less. With Best Buy’s discount, you can slash the usual $300 list price and just pay $194 for a slick pair that sounds just as good as it looks.

Design is undoubtedly where Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay H4 shines. It sports just the right combination of a plastic and metal frame that gives it some structure while being fairly lightweight at just 236 grams. With soft and plush circular earcups that seal nicely, these entry-level over-ear wireless cans not only boast comfort but also offer good passive noise isolation. The headband is adjustable for a precise fit, and to top it off, both the earcups and headband are coated in lambskin leather, which serves to highlight its premium build and wearability.

Getting entangled in those cords is a hassle we can live without. The Beoplay H4 puts wireless freedom front and center with Bluetooth 4.2 technology while the right ear cup houses all the necessary controls along with a 3.5mm jack and a MicroUSB port for charging. The only disadvantage to the Beoplay H4 is that the center button needs to be mastered as it has been programmed with a little too much functionality: It is used to power, play/pause, answer/end calls, and facilitate Siri or Google Now voice assistants. You’ll hardly have any reason to remain tethered to your phone. The wired option is a sure plus to avoid running low on juice, which will hardly be the case with the Beoplay’s 19-hour battery life.

Bang & Olufsen’s signature sound comes through the iOS and Android compatible Beoplay app without compromise. A rich and punchy bass is instantly guaranteed while you can personalize your listening experience either by selecting a preset sound profile for your commute, workout, and podcast, or by manually tapping through the ToneTouch section.

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Headphones is a great bet for anyone on the move and looking to tune into something a bit more refined. Its design is stylish enough, its performance more than acceptable, while portability and convenience comes through with no strings attached and a collapsible frame. Don’t miss out on quality sound with Best Buy’s deal that makes it fairly more affordable at just $194.

