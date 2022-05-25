This pet hair-friendly robot vacuum is $640 off at Best Buy

Right now, Best Buy has one of the best robot vacuum deals we’ve seen in a long while. For today only, it’s possible to buy the Bobsweep PetHair Vision Plus Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum and Mop for just $259, saving you an incredibly $640 off the usual price. A truly fantastic discount, this is the perfect opportunity to snap up a high-end robot vacuum for way less than usual. The deal is solely available for today only though so if you don’t hit that buy button pretty soon, you’re going to miss out.

The Bobsweep PetHair Vision Plus Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum and Mop encapsulates many of the things we see from the best robot vacuum mop combos right now. It might not feature in our look at the best robot vacuums but at this price, it’s instantly far more attractive than before. It makes cleaning a breeze because you simply don’t have to do much. Thanks to the Bobsweep PetHair Vision Plus Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum and Mop’s Vision Camera, it can scope out the environment and figure out what to do next by itself. It has a highly efficient filter that does a fantastic job of capturing harmful particles in the air. That’s further helped by its main brush and twin side brushes that spin in tandem to help pick up large scraps and bits. It also has a boosted dual power TurboLift vacuum that is designed with picking up the toughest of pet hair in mind.

Through the app and your voice (thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant support), you can schedule, control, and track your robot vacuum’s progress. It’s possible to schedule the affectionately named Bob to clean on a custom routine, while you can also leave it to do its own work. Its map is updated continuously to achieve the most accurate picture of your home and dirt situation. With a large, waterproof dustbin attached, it can easily pick up plenty of debris throughout the day.

Normally priced at $899, the Bobsweep PetHair Vision Plus Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum and Mop is down to just $259 right now at Best Buy. A huge discount of $640, the offer is for today only so if you’re looking to save big, you need to snap it up right now so you don’t miss out. It’s sure to be a life-changing gadget when it comes to cutting back your cleaning time.

Editors' Recommendations