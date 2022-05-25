 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Smart Home

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This pet hair-friendly robot vacuum is $640 off at Best Buy

By
A bObsweep Bob PetHair robot vacuum leans up a hardwood floor.

Right now, Best Buy has one of the best robot vacuum deals we’ve seen in a long while. For today only, it’s possible to buy the Bobsweep PetHair Vision Plus Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum and Mop for just $259, saving you an incredibly $640 off the usual price. A truly fantastic discount, this is the perfect opportunity to snap up a high-end robot vacuum for way less than usual. The deal is solely available for today only though so if you don’t hit that buy button pretty soon, you’re going to miss out.

The Bobsweep PetHair Vision Plus Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum and Mop encapsulates many of the things we see from the best robot vacuum mop combos right now. It might not feature in our look at the best robot vacuums but at this price, it’s instantly far more attractive than before. It makes cleaning a breeze because you simply don’t have to do much. Thanks to the Bobsweep PetHair Vision Plus Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum and Mop’s Vision Camera, it can scope out the environment and figure out what to do next by itself. It has a highly efficient filter that does a fantastic job of capturing harmful particles in the air. That’s further helped by its main brush and twin side brushes that spin in tandem to help pick up large scraps and bits. It also has a boosted dual power TurboLift vacuum that is designed with picking up the toughest of pet hair in mind.

Through the app and your voice (thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant support), you can schedule, control, and track your robot vacuum’s progress. It’s possible to schedule the affectionately named Bob to clean on a custom routine, while you can also leave it to do its own work. Its map is updated continuously to achieve the most accurate picture of your home and dirt situation. With a large, waterproof dustbin attached, it can easily pick up plenty of debris throughout the day.

Normally priced at $899, the Bobsweep PetHair Vision Plus Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum and Mop is down to just $259 right now at Best Buy. A huge discount of $640, the offer is for today only so if you’re looking to save big, you need to snap it up right now so you don’t miss out. It’s sure to be a life-changing gadget when it comes to cutting back your cleaning time.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Microsoft Surface Pro deals for May 2022

This 17-inch laptop is $330 in the HP Memorial Day Sale 2022

A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

Is there an Apple Memorial Day Sale? Best deals to shop now

Apple watch, iPad, iPhone, and airpods.

New Top Gun: Maverick featurette takes the actors to the sky

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick.

Where to find the best Memorial Day freezer sales in 2022

A woman opening a chest freezer.

This Dell gaming laptop is $330 off for Memorial Day 2022

Two Dell G15 gaming laptops at a side angle cleaning against each other with a blue background.

REI Anniversary Sale is LIVE — save on clothes, equipment, and more

rei cyber monday deals 2019 storefront

Waze finally adds Apple Music to its audio player

Waze app showing the Apple Music icon.

Best HP Envy deals for May 2022

hp envy x360 15 17 oled amd 1

How to watch Starliner capsule return to Earth tomorrow

Boeing's Starliner capsule docked at the ISS.

Walmart drone delivery plan includes millions of customers

walmart is starting to deliver your packages by drone drones

Best Staples deals and sales for May 2022

Staples Store

Kin’s Clare Dunne on Charlie Cox’s generosity & shooting during COVID

Amanda raises a wine glass in Kin.