We couldn’t believe it either, but this offer is not too good to be true: right now at Best Buy you can save $670 on the Bobsweep PetHair Vision Robot Vacuum. Even among these fantastic robot vacuum deals, that’s an extraordinary offer. You can get this vacuum for only $230, down from its regular price of $900. It’s impossible to find bigger savings on a robot vacuum, so don’t let this offer get away.

Spring cleaning just got a whole lot easier with the PetHair Vision Robot Vacuum from Bobsweep. This programmable robot vacuum has powerful suction and cleaning tools that work wonders on your carpets and floors, leaving them dirt-free and sparkling. The secret lies in Bobsweep’s dual-power boosted TurboLift vacuum, which has a take-no-prisoners approach to any dirt or grime lodged in your carpet or on your floors. And when it comes to pet hair, you can forget about it. Literally. You’ll never have to worry about your pets’ fur and dander clouding up your carpets, your floor, or your sinuses.

The best part: the Bobsweep PetHair Vision Robot Vacuum returns to its charger when it’s finished cleaning. This is not a robot vacuum you need to monitor or supervise. When battery runs low, it makes it way back to its charging station and then resumes its cleaning schedule once it’s juiced up.

That schedule is easier than ever for you to program, as well. This Bobsweep robot vacuum can be controlled over Wi-Fi, so custom schedules can be created and changed over the Bobsweep app, which is easy to download and navigate through your phone. But it’s also got voice control abilities, which can be connected to Alexa or Google Assistant, so all your programming can be touchless if you so choose.

But what really sets this robot vacuum apart is its VisiOn camera, which allows you to check out the areas Bobsweep is cleaning, as well as the surrounding environment. This allows you to keep an eye on anything that might be getting in the way of your Bobsweep and a cleaner home.

It’s rare to see a discount as large as 50% on the newest tech, but getting $670 off a robot vacuum that normally sells for $900 is unheard of. Right now, you can get the Bobsweep PetHair Vision Robot Vacuum for only $230. Don’t miss your chance.

