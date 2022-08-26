We can’t believe how cheap this robot vacuum is today

When you look for robot vacuum deals, you’re likely checking out Roomba deals, but if the iRobot brand’s products are still too expensive for you, you might want to turn your attention to Best Buy’s offer for the bObsweep PetHair Vision. With an eye-catching $670 discount, the robot vacuum is yours for just $230 instead of its sticker price of $900. There’s not much time left to avail this bargain though, so you have to hurry and make the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the bObsweep PetHair Vision

For those who need help in maintaining a clean floor, especially families with pets, you need the bObsweep PetHair Vision. This powerful robot vacuum is equipped with the brand’s Vision camera that scopes out the environment while cleaning, allowing it to detect all the dust, debris, and pet hair that needs to be picked up. It can hold up to 600 milliliters before you need to empty its contents, and like the best robot vacuums, it automatically returns to its charging dock when it needs to recharge. With a runtime of up to 120 minutes, it will likely be able to cover your whole home before its battery runs out.

Digital Trends’ guide on how to choose a robot vacuum tags automated scheduling as one of the features to look for. For the bObsweep PetHair Vision, this is possible through its companion app, through which you can also control and track the robot vacuum so you won’t even have to get out of bed if you want it to clean your floor for you. You also have the option to link the bObsweep PetHair Vision with Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant, so that you can issue voice commands to initiate a cleaning session.

If you’re browsing vacuum deals, it’s highly recommended that you invest in a robot vacuum like the bObsweep PetHair Vision because of the convenience that it provides. It’s currently on sale from Best Buy with a massive $670 price cut, making it much more affordable at just $230 compared to its original price of $900. Time is running out if you want to take advantage of the offer, and there’s even a chance that it ends earlier than expected if stock runs out, so don’t hesitate if you’re considering to add the bObsweep PetHair Vision to your home’s cleaning arsenal.

