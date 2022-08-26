 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Smart Home

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

We can’t believe how cheap this robot vacuum is today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The bObsweep PetHair Vision Robot Vacuum, viewed from the top, on a white background.

When you look for robot vacuum deals, you’re likely checking out Roomba deals, but if the iRobot brand’s products are still too expensive for you, you might want to turn your attention to Best Buy’s offer for the bObsweep PetHair Vision. With an eye-catching $670 discount, the robot vacuum is yours for just $230 instead of its sticker price of $900. There’s not much time left to avail this bargain though, so you have to hurry and make the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the bObsweep PetHair Vision

For those who need help in maintaining a clean floor, especially families with pets, you need the bObsweep PetHair Vision. This powerful robot vacuum is equipped with the brand’s Vision camera that scopes out the environment while cleaning, allowing it to detect all the dust, debris, and pet hair that needs to be picked up. It can hold up to 600 milliliters before you need to empty its contents, and like the best robot vacuums, it automatically returns to its charging dock when it needs to recharge. With a runtime of up to 120 minutes, it will likely be able to cover your whole home before its battery runs out.

Digital Trends’ guide on how to choose a robot vacuum tags automated scheduling as one of the features to look for. For the bObsweep PetHair Vision, this is possible through its companion app, through which you can also control and track the robot vacuum so you won’t even have to get out of bed if you want it to clean your floor for you. You also have the option to link the bObsweep PetHair Vision with Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant, so that you can issue voice commands to initiate a cleaning session.

If you’re browsing vacuum deals, it’s highly recommended that you invest in a robot vacuum like the bObsweep PetHair Vision because of the convenience that it provides. It’s currently on sale from Best Buy with a massive $670 price cut, making it much more affordable at just $230 compared to its original price of $900. Time is running out if you want to take advantage of the offer, and there’s even a chance that it ends earlier than expected if stock runs out, so don’t hesitate if you’re considering to add the bObsweep PetHair Vision to your home’s cleaning arsenal.

Editors' Recommendations

Walmart is having a huge clearance sale on Roomba robot vacuums

The iRobot Roomba 676 smart robot vacuum.

Grab a 50-inch 4K TV for only $270 at Best Buy for a limited time

The Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV with the Amazon Fire TV interface on the screen.

Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Best Buy today

Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV on a white background displaying its smart TV interface.

The Echo Dot with a clock is cheaper at Best Buy than Amazon

Echo Dot with clock on a counter.

This HP OMEN with an RTX 3060 is $300 off today

The HP Omen laptop with the Omen logo on the screen.

This 48-inch OLED TV deal cuts the price to $800 – save $300

A front view of the Sony Bravia 48-inch OLED TV.

Back-to-school deal: the Dell XPS 13 is $450 off today

The Dell XPS 13 Touch open showing the keyboard.

Dell’s best business laptop is 50% off today – save over $1,000!

The Dell Vostro 7510 sits open with analytics on the display.

We can’t believe how cheap this Chromebook deal is at Lenovo today

The Lenovo 300e Chromebook against a white backdrop.

Best smartwatch deals for August 2022

Back-to-school deal: The Surface Pro 7 and 8 are both over $300 off

The Surface Pro 8, showing its keyboard and kickstand.

Newegg is having a MASSIVE ABS gaming PC sale

ABS Legend Gaming PC

Best Chromebook deals for August 2022

Google Meets on an HP Chromebook.