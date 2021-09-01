  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Hurry! You only have a few hours to save $480 off this robot vacuum

By

Keeping your house clean and free of dust and pet hair just got a whole lot cheaper and easier! Right now, you can save $480 on the Bobsweep Pro Robot Vacuum when you buy it from Best Buy today for just $170. Regularly priced at $650, this is the biggest savings we’ve seen on robot vacuum deals all year long. Perfect for tidying up floors and reducing dust, dirt, and pet hair in your home, this robot vacuum will cut your Saturday chores down and give you more time to enjoy the weekend.

Buy Now

The Bobsweep Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is well equipped to help keep your home clean on a daily basis with minimal effort. The vacuum features a 500ml collection container to hold more dust and pet hair, and reduce how often you have to empty the vacuum canister for more hours spent cleaning. This robot vacuum can run up to 100 minutes on a single charge, and can clean up to 1,000 square feet of tile, carpet, or hardwood floors per session.

This robotic vacuum offers various cleaning options for different types of surfaces, so you can get a great clean on your carpets, tile, hardwood, or other flooring material. A programmable schedule lets the vacuum get to work and clean when it’s most convenient for you, so you don’t have to worry about it being underfoot or interrupting your work flow, meetings, or movie nights. The easy-to-empty canister means there are no bags to buy and replace, saving you money and time. Once the pre-set cleaning schedule is complete, the robot will automatically return to its charging station to refuel its battery for the next session.

Don’t wait to take advantage of this limited-time offer that’s one of the best robot vacuum deals. Right now, get the Bobsweep Pro Robot Vacuum for just $170 from Best Buy. That’s a huge savings of $480, marked down from the regular price of $650. Order it online today for free delivery or in-store pickup where available. Hurry, supplies won’t last long at this price!

Buy Now

More robot vacuum deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great robot vacuum and Roomba deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop

$520 $600
Roborock's S6 Pure is both a robot vacuum and a mop, equipped with precision navigation, multifloor mapping, and selective room cleaning, providing a convenient and powerful clean for all floor types
Buy at Amazon
Extra savings with coupon

Eufy by Anker, RoboVac L70 Hybrid, Robot Vacuum

$399 $550
This robovac can be trusted to keep your floors sparkling and dust-free with its ability to vacuum and mop. You can even set virtual boundaries and opt for a customized clean.
Buy at Amazon

Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum

$360 $430
The S4 Max combines powerful 2000Pa suction with advanced navigation and room mapping securing it won't miss a spot in your home. Best of all it's long battery life lets you schedule it and forget it.
Buy at Walmart

Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750

$149 $299
This robot vacuum cleaner users three types of brushes to handle all floor surfaces. Control it via the Shark app on your phone or with voice commands for Alexa or Google Assistant.
Buy at Walmart

iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum with Auto Dirt Disposal

$715 $800
Get yourself a little helper like the iRobot Roomba i6+ to take care of vacuuming your floors. It can empty and recharge itself so it's always ready to clean. It is also ideal for homes with pets.
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

$270 $300
If you have carpeting and pets, this Roomba model is an excellent choice. A 3-stage cleaning system loosens, lifts, and removes dust and debris.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Your iPhone will be able to store your driver’s license in these eight states

Apple Wallet card showing off identity documents.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition’s manual leak confirms one big omission

samsung galaxy s21 plastic back is fine s20 fe

HBO Max app is now available on Vizio SmartCast TVs

HBO Max on Vizio SmartCast.

Strava offers support for Wear OS 3, but not for previous versions

Strava

TimTheTatman is latest streamer to ditch Twitch as protests mount

timthetatman leaves twitch

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Everything you need to know

Google Pixel 6 colors.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns includes deck-building, XCOM influences

Wolverine in the Marvel's Midnight Suns trailer.

Streamlabs’ new mode helps protect streamers from hate raids

Streamlabs' Safe Mode tool announcement shared via a tweet.

The best flip phones you’ll want to check out right now

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

The best free-to-play games for 2021

Spellbreak player rushing through poison cloud.

The best Xbox Series X games for 2021

Xbox Series X Stylized Graphic

The best monitors for Mac Mini

Apple Mac Mini 2018

Dell’s best work laptop is over 50% off right now – but hurry!

Dell Vostro 7500 on White Background