Hurry! You only have a few hours to save $480 off this robot vacuum

Keeping your house clean and free of dust and pet hair just got a whole lot cheaper and easier! Right now, you can save $480 on the Bobsweep Pro Robot Vacuum when you buy it from Best Buy today for just $170. Regularly priced at $650, this is the biggest savings we’ve seen on robot vacuum deals all year long. Perfect for tidying up floors and reducing dust, dirt, and pet hair in your home, this robot vacuum will cut your Saturday chores down and give you more time to enjoy the weekend.

The Bobsweep Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is well equipped to help keep your home clean on a daily basis with minimal effort. The vacuum features a 500ml collection container to hold more dust and pet hair, and reduce how often you have to empty the vacuum canister for more hours spent cleaning. This robot vacuum can run up to 100 minutes on a single charge, and can clean up to 1,000 square feet of tile, carpet, or hardwood floors per session.

This robotic vacuum offers various cleaning options for different types of surfaces, so you can get a great clean on your carpets, tile, hardwood, or other flooring material. A programmable schedule lets the vacuum get to work and clean when it’s most convenient for you, so you don’t have to worry about it being underfoot or interrupting your work flow, meetings, or movie nights. The easy-to-empty canister means there are no bags to buy and replace, saving you money and time. Once the pre-set cleaning schedule is complete, the robot will automatically return to its charging station to refuel its battery for the next session.

Don’t wait to take advantage of this limited-time offer that’s one of the best robot vacuum deals. Right now, get the Bobsweep Pro Robot Vacuum for just $170 from Best Buy. That’s a huge savings of $480, marked down from the regular price of $650. Order it online today for free delivery or in-store pickup where available. Hurry, supplies won’t last long at this price!

