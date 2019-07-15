Digital Trends
Boost Mobile takes on Amazon with Apple iPhone deals during Prime Day 2019

Lucas Coll
Prime Day is slated for July 15 and July 16 this year, and Amazon’s big event has not escaped the notice of other retailers who are offering their own blowout sales to steal some of the thunder. We’ve already seen a bunch of deals on laptops, desktop PCs, and tablets, but one thing that has proven more elusive is smartphone deals, including deals on the iPhone. Boost Mobile offering shoppers big discounts on all sorts of Android and Apple phones right now, but you have to act quickly, as this online sale lasts for two days only.

Many retailers that are trying to compete with Amazon are running their sales for longer, with some like Dell and Lenovo offering deals for all of July. The Boost Mobile two-day sale runs on Monday and Tuesday, July 15-16, making this particular event a pretty obvious attempt to compete specifically with Prime Day. This sort of rivalry is always good for shoppers, though, especially those who don’t have a Prime membership. It’s also great for iPhone lovers as Apple’s smartphones are often tricky to find on sale.

Apple iPhone Deals

iphone x camera bump
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

This two-day Boost Mobile sale has discounts on both Android and Apple smartphones, and we’ve rounded up the iPhone deals below. If you want to see everything that’s available, or if you’re just more of an Android person, then be sure to check out all the discounted phones right here.

  • Apple iPhone 6S and 6S Plus: The iPhone 6 is a few years old now but it’s still a fine phone and is the best option for budget-conscious shoppers. Given that it’s a model from 2015, the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus is highly affordable in 2019, especially with these deals that let you score the 32GB iPhone 6S for $200 or the 6S Plus for $300, saving you $250. If you’re willing to buy pre-owned, you can get a certified refurbished iPhone 6S for as little as $130 or the 6S Plus for as low as $180.
  • Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: If you don’t need the latest and greatest but want a more recent iPhone that’ll still save you some cash, the iPhone 7 is a nice middle-of-the-road option. Boost Mobile has new and professionally recertified ones on sale in both sizes: The iPhone 7 starts at $340 and you can grab the larger 7 Plus for $470 (both saving you $100), or you can go the refurbished route and grab a pre-owned iPhone 7 for a cheap $200 or the 7 Plus for $300.
  • Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: We didn’t like the iPhone 8 quite as much as we did the X, but it’s nonetheless a slick and well-made device (this is Apple we’re talking about, after all) and it’s a bit less pricey as well: Boost Mobile has the iPhone 8 on sale starting at $500 ($100 off), while the larger iPhone 8 Plus is marked down to $600. There are no refurbished options available, though.
  • Apple iPhone X: The iPhone X is one of our favorite Apple smartphones to have come along in recent years, but its steep $1,000 sticker price — the highest yet for an iPhone at the time — was understandably a deal-breaker for many. It’s thankfully a bit cheaper now, and Boost Mobile has the new iPhone X available for $800, saving you $100.

Looking for more great stuff? Find Samsung Galaxy, Motorala, and other great Prime Day deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

