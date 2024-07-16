Did you buy one of the slim TVs that are becoming fairly ubiquitous among the best Prime Day TV deals this year? You just might want to wall mount it, but before you pick up that hammer and nail or screwdriver and screw, you should possibly reconsider. There are great Prime Day cordless drill deals going on right now, too, like this one on a Bosch drill and driver kit, complete with a carry bag, battery, and battery charger. The kit is yours for just $99 right now, which is a savings of $120 from its typical price of $219. All you need to do to pick up this Prime Day power tool deal is tap the button below and be a Prime member. Not a member yet? Don’t worry. You can always sign up for the Amazon Prime free trial and take advantage of this deal.

Why you should buy the Bosch drill and driver Kit

This kit includes a powerful drill/driver with up to 1,900 RPM that delivers 535 in.-lbs. of torque. When you want to maximize speed, you can kick on the high-speed setting, screwing and drilling at up to 1,900 RPM. Or, when the drilling gets tough, slide it to a high-powered mode that brings the RPM down to 600 or less, letting the drill focus on making progress, not speeding through it. On the top of the drill’s base (just below your fingers), there is a powerful, toggleable LED light that is perfect for dark corners and hard-to-see markings. And best of all, the Bosch drill and driver is, well, brushless. We all know that contractors won’t touch tools that aren’t brushless, and now we can be one of them.

Of course, this is a kit and not just the drill/driver. In addition to a sturdy tool bag, you also get a Bosch 18V battery and charger. Not only does this power the brushless drill and driver, but it also opens you up to the larger Bosch 18V line. In case you didn’t know, many of the hundreds of come “bare tool” meaning that they don’t have an accompanying battery. It’s nice if you already have one, as you won’t have to keep paying for a battery with every purchase. And if you buy this kit, congratulations — now you have one! This drill and driver can be an excellent way to start your battery-powered power tool collection.

Made up your mind to buy the Bosch drill and driver Kit? All you need to do is be a Prime member — remember, you can always try for the free trial — and tap the button below. If you do, you’ll see the Bosch drill and driver Kit on sale for $99, which is $120, down from its usual price of $219. If you’d rather skip out on this deal or are a loyalist to another battery-powered tool brand, be sure to check out our listings of the best Milwaukee Prime Day deals and best DeWalt Prime Day deals instead.