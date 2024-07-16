 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Pricey Bosch brushless drill and driver kit just $99 on Prime Day

By
A brushless Bosch drill/driver kit with an included bag and the charger for an unseen 18V battery that is also included in the kit.
Bosch

Did you buy one of the slim TVs that are becoming fairly ubiquitous among the best Prime Day TV deals this year? You just might want to wall mount it, but before you pick up that hammer and nail or screwdriver and screw, you should possibly reconsider. There are great Prime Day cordless drill deals going on right now, too, like this one on a Bosch drill and driver kit, complete with a carry bag, battery, and battery charger. The kit is yours for just $99 right now, which is a savings of $120 from its typical price of $219. All you need to do to pick up this Prime Day power tool deal is tap the button below and be a Prime member. Not a member yet? Don’t worry. You can always sign up for the Amazon Prime free trial and take advantage of this deal.

Why you should buy the Bosch drill and driver Kit

This kit includes a powerful drill/driver with up to 1,900 RPM that delivers 535 in.-lbs. of torque. When you want to maximize speed, you can kick on the high-speed setting, screwing and drilling at up to 1,900 RPM. Or, when the drilling gets tough, slide it to a high-powered mode that brings the RPM down to 600 or less, letting the drill focus on making progress, not speeding through it. On the top of the drill’s base (just below your fingers), there is a powerful, toggleable LED light that is perfect for dark corners and hard-to-see markings. And best of all, the Bosch drill and driver is, well, brushless. We all know that contractors won’t touch tools that aren’t brushless, and now we can be one of them.

Of course, this is a kit and not just the drill/driver. In addition to a sturdy tool bag, you also get a Bosch 18V battery and charger. Not only does this power the brushless drill and driver, but it also opens you up to the larger Bosch 18V line. In case you didn’t know, many of the hundreds of come “bare tool” meaning that they don’t have an accompanying battery. It’s nice if you already have one, as you won’t have to keep paying for a battery with every purchase. And if you buy this kit, congratulations — now you have one! This drill and driver can be an excellent way to start your battery-powered power tool collection.

Made up your mind to buy the Bosch drill and driver Kit? All you need to do is be a Prime member — remember, you can always try for the free trial — and tap the button below. If you do, you’ll see the Bosch drill and driver Kit on sale for $99, which is $120, down from its usual price of $219. If you’d rather skip out on this deal or are a loyalist to another battery-powered tool brand, be sure to check out our listings of the best Milwaukee Prime Day deals and best DeWalt Prime Day deals instead.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best Prime Day laptop deals in 2024: Surface Pro, Razer, HP, Dell
Best Prime Day Deals

Prime Day is here. We're about halfway through the first day, and we're seeing some great Prime Day deals on laptops, with some of them constituting significant discounts. Pretty much all the big brands have some sort of discount on them, including HP, Dell, Samsung, and Asus, and you can even find some excellent MacBook Prime Day deals, which is always nice to see. We've collected some of our favorite laptop deals below, but it's always worth checking out some of our other favorite roundups, such as these Prime Day 2-in-1 laptop deals and Prime Day gaming laptop deals.

Today's best laptop deals
Prime Day officially runs from July 16 to July 17. That doesn't mean the deals you're seeing today will still be around tomorrow. There is always the chance something will sell out. Deals also end on a whim. If you see something today, the smart play is to buy it now.

Read more
Best Rad Power Bikes Prime Day deals: $500 off electric bikes
Rad Power Bikes RadRunner 3 Plus is a rugged, versatile utility e-bike suitable for many chores.

If you like cycling but sometimes struggle, especially after a short period of time, you may want to consider going for an e-bike since they can offer that extra support to get going for much longer. Luckily, with Prime Day going on, there are a lot of great e-bike deals, and one of the best brands for that is Rad Power Bikes, which also have quite a few great deals on them. That's why we've gone and collected some of our favorite deals on them and put them below, although it's always worth checking out our complete Prime Day deals roundup for alternatives.
The best Rad Power Bikes Prime Day deal
Rad Power Bikes RadRover 6 Plus -- $1,099, was $1,599

The Rad Power Bikes RadRover 6 Plus is an electric fat tire bike that's ready to go on any adventure with you. It's powered by a semi-integrated battery with an LED display so you can monitor how much juice is left to power its geared hub motor that will let you climb inclines and speed through straights. The electric bike also features a durable front-suspension fork that will allow it to sail through any terrain, while its hydraulic disc brakes will provide reliable stopping power in any weather. If you'll be riding the Rad Power Bikes RadRover 6 Plus at night or in low visibility conditions, you'll be seen with the reflective striping on the tire sidewalls, the LED headlight, and the brake light indicator.

Read more
Prime Day office chair deals: cheap and luxury on sale
An office chair at Wayfair.

With Prime Day deals have come all sorts of discounts on items for around the office, including Prime Day standing desk deals and Prime Day coffee maker deals. But if you still need a way to sit down and do your work you should check out the best Prime Day office chair deals, and we've wrangled them all up below. We've even singled out what we feel is the best Prime Day office chair deal available. You can check all them out below, and if you need a great device to plop down in front of be sure to check out the best Prime Day laptop deals, best Prime Day tablet deals, and best Prime Day all-in-one PC deals.
The best Prime Day office chair deal

Colamy Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair with Footrest -- $153, was $300
You might need a new office chair for your work-from-home setup, but you can kick back and relax with this Prime Day office chair deal from Amazon. While you might be using it for work or studying, this particular office chair from Colamy is designed to prioritize your comfort while you do those things. The Colamy Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair comes with all sorts of adjustable features so you can customize this chair to your body's specific requirements. These adjustable features include: a three-position tilt lock, 4D flip-up movable arm rests, a headrest, and adjustable lumbar support. But the most notable feature this office chair has to offer is its footrest. With the footrest, this office chair has you covered whether you're working or relaxing from a full day of work as it lets you extend your legs out for a comfy reclining position.

Read more