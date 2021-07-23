  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best cheap Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 deals

By
Bose 700 Noise-cancelling headphones

The Bose 700 Noise-Cancelling Headphones sit at the top of the list of high-quality noise-cancelling headphones. As Digital Trends said in the Bose Noise Cancelling  Headphones 700 review, these headphones have “remarkable voice clarity for calls and voice assistants.” Bose for years owned the noise-cancelling space which was obvious whenever you walked down the aisle in an airplane full of business travelers. Lightweight and comfortable, the Bose 700 support Bluetooth Multipoint which lets you connect to multiple devices at the same time, such as a phone and a computer. You pay a price for Bose quality and the $400 list price may give you pause. We scan online retail outlets to find the best deals so you can save. Check back frequently as we update the deals regularly.

Best Bose 700 deals today

Wow!

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

$379 $399
A rare and deep discount on one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Top-notch sound, whisper-quiet ANC, and superb call quality makes them one our top picks for wireless headphones.
Buy at Amazon

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

$379 $399
Bose's Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are some of the best headphones Bose has to offer, designed for premium noise cancellation and studio-quality sound for casual users and audiophiles alike.
Buy at Amazon

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

$299 $379
As Bose's best pair of headphones for 2020, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are an incredible bargain on a discount, with adaptive noise cancelling, touch controls, and 20 hours of use.
Buy at Dell

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - refurbished

$264 $379
These are some of the most popular noise-cancelling headphones on the market. With great sound, exceptional noise cancelling, and super clear microphone, these are the perfect headphones for work.
Buy at Bose

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

$379 $399
Drown out distractions and revel in the goodness of your favorite music or podcast. This pair boasts 11 noise cancellation levels, crisp audio, and deep bass for a quality listening experience.
Buy at Amazon

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

$299 $379
Bose's Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are one of the best headphones Bose has to offer, designed for premium noise cancellation and studio-quality sound for casual users and audiophiles alike.
Buy at Dell

Are Bose 700 headphones worth the price?

If you travel for business or spend much of your time on the phone, the answer to this question is a resounding yes! The combination of Bose’s formidable noise-canceling technology and superlative voice quality on calls cannot be topped. The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones last up to 20 hours per charge with noise-canceling and up to 40 hours without noise canceling.

Surprisingly slim and lightweight, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are comfortable to wear and perfect for traveling when bulk and weight matter most. Unlike he earlier Bose QC 35 II noise-canceling headphones, the Bose 700 model connect with digital assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant — another application where the superior Bose voice quality adds value.

Best cheap Bose 700 headphone alternatives

If you’d love to sport a pair of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 but just can’t swing the price, even when they are on sale, there are other notable alternatives headphone deals. Before jumping to other models and brands, seriously consider buying refurbished, renewed, or remanufactured Bose 700 headphones — you’ll pay substantially less than for new out-of-the-box merchandise, but, as always, refurbished electronics can be the best deals ever.

If you want to buy Bose but need more of a price break, consider the Bose QC 35 II noise-canceling headphones. The Digital Trends Bose QuietComfort 35 II review praised its noise canceling, sound quality for music and voice, and comfort. This predecessor to the 700 model helped Bose earn its reputation for noise cancellation and can still be found in new condition, often for $50 to $100 less than the newer version. Or go with remanufactured Bose QC 35 II headphones and double your savings.

The Bose 700’s strongest competitor comes from Sony. When you check Sony WH-1000XM4 headphone deals, you’ll see that the Sony’s $348 list price is about $50 lower then the Bose 700 $400 ticket. Anker’s Soundcore life Q30 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones may not have all the Bose’s bells and whistles, but at one-fifth the price the Q30’s are a much smaller investment.

The Jabra Elite 85h Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones are another favorite, especially due to the features in Jabra’s mobile app. If you don’t mind the Bose 700 price, but prefer to go with Apple products, the Apple AirPods Max Headphones with noise-cancellation and transparency mode are the perfect match for a suite of Apple devices.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap printer deals for July 2021

best printer deals - Canon Pixma TS3122

Best cheap Sony WH-1000XM4 headphone deals for July 2021

Sony WH1000-XM4 wireless over-the-ear noise-cancelling headphones

Best cheap Apple deals and sales for July 2021

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Best Buy is practically handing out Fitbit smartwatches today

Fitbit Versa Lite in 3 Colors

Best cheap gaming PC deals for July 2021

best graphics card for gaming origin neuron desktop review lifestyle behind shoulder

Keurig, Nespresso coffee makers get massive discounts at Best Buy

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Bundle by Breville

One of the best true wireless earbuds (Sony ANCs) are super cheap today

sony wf sp800n review featured

This 70-inch 4K TV is so cheap at Best Buy it could be a mistake

Hisense 70A6G Class 4K UHD Android Smart TV

Dell slashes tons off these beautiful curved gaming monitors

A curved gaming monitor from Alienware with stand.

Best Buy is practically giving away the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus today

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus white bg

Apple AirPods are 20% off today at Staples

Apple AirPods Pro

This gaming headset is practically free at Dell today

A black Corsair gaming headset with a microphone.

Dell is practically handing out desktop monitors today

A Dell monitor with a 24-inch display and a stand.