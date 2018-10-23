Digital Trends
Score a Bose SoundLink Color bluetooth speaker for less than $100

Jenifer Calle
When it comes to buying a portable Bluetooth speaker, your main concerns might be sound quality and battery life. However, if you’re debating how much you’re willing to spend on a quality Bluetooth speaker, we’re here to help. While there are many to choose from, Bose, known for its noise-canceling headphones, has made a name for itself when it comes to compact Bluetooth speakers.

Bose portable speakers can get pricey, with many starting at over $100 on Amazon. Now for a limited time, HSN is offering the Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker in red for just $80. The SoundLink Color is normally priced at $117 on Amazon, so this is a sweet $37 discount. This price is less than their cheapest portable speaker, the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker, which sells for $99.

The Bose SoundLink Color speakers weighs just over a pound, making it perfect for when you’re on the go. This portable device responds to multilingual voice prompts for pairing up to eight previously connected source devices. The Bluetooth speaker works well with Android phones, as well as the latest Apple phones, and will autoconnect to the two most recent sources when powered on.

With a durable plastic casing, it also comes in black, blue, and mint — but this deal is only for the red SoundLink speaker. The slim speaker stretches about 5-inches high and wide, and 2 inches deep so it won’t take up much space no matter where you take it. Regarding it’s sound quality, Bose delivers on its promise of big sound from a tiny package, as the SoundLink Color reaches high volume without distortion.

Affordable brand-name bluetooth speakers are hard to find, so take advantage of this offer while supplies last.  As the holiday season approaches, this portable Bluetooth speaker makes a great gift for the friend who enjoys listening to music everywhere they go. We’re here to scour the internet to find you the cheapest option on all your favorite devices.

