Now that Prime Day is finally here, it’s impossible to resist partaking in the incredible deals that are popping up all over Amazon and all over the internet right now. While all the Prime Day deals are poppin’, there’s one Prime Day speaker deal in particular that’s seriously caught our attention. Right now, Amazon is offering the Bose SoundLink Color II Portable Bluetooth speaker for only $79, saving you $50 or 39% off of its original retail price of $129. This deal is too good to miss, but it’s only for a limited time and a limited quantity, so if you hesitate, you might not get one.

Why you should buy this Bose Bluetooth speaker

When it comes to speakers, nobody does it better than Bose. That holds true as much for portable speakers as it does for full-on home theater systems, and the SoundLink Color II is no exception. This is by far one of the best Bose speaker deals we’ve seen to date. Not only is the SoundLink Color II super portable and lightweight, but it’s also water-resistant, so it’s totally safe to bring it with you when you’re relaxing poolside. It has a built-in mic that enables you to take personal calls or conference calls out loud on speakerphone within a range of up to 30 feet.

The SoundLink Color II has a rugged, soft-touch silicone exterior, which makes it easy to pick up and take with you wherever your travels may take you, and its lithium-ion battery lets you enjoy up to eight hours of playtime. It’s rechargeable with USB power sources, so say goodbye to traditional batteries and wave hello to countless hours of listening pleasure. With wireless Bluetooth pairing, it’s easy to take calls and access your phone’s virtual assistant totally hands-free. You can also park SoundLink Color II speakers together for a real party or you can turn them into stereo sound. You can also use the Bose SimpleSync technology to pair with a member of the Bose smart home family to play all of your tunes in total sync.

Whether you’re planning out how to build your backyard theater or you’re heading to the pool, Bose has got you covered. Don’t miss your chance to add this fantastic portable speaker to your cart before this Prime Day deal is gone for good.

