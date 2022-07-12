Today's Best Bose 700 Prime Day Deal

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are available in this year’s Prime Day headphone deals for just $269, which is their lowest price ever, after Amazon’s on their original price of $379. This Bose 700 Prime Day deal is the perfect choice if you want reliable and relatively affordable noise-canceling headphones, which are made by one of the most trusted names in the audio industry, so you should take advantage of this offer while you can.

Why you should buy the Bose 700 Noise-Canceling headphones

It’s understandable if you’re overwhelmed by all the headphones that are discounted under Amazon’s Prime Day deals, so here’s a recommendation — the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700. As its name implies, they offer noise canceling, which is a popular inclusion in today’s best headphones. This feature, which was pioneered by Bose in the ’70s, has proven to be a valuable one for frequent flyers and public transportation commuters, according to this headphone buying guide, but students and professionals alike have utilized it to focus on their tasks at hand. The Bose 700 headphones offer 11 levels of active noise canceling, which eliminate distractions by blocking the sound from your surroundings.

This Bose 700 Prime Day deal offers a lightweight, stainless steel headband and tilted earcups for a comfortable fit even when wearing them for several hours, and they can last that long with their battery life that can last up to 20 hours on a single charge. When taking a call or joining an online conference, the headphones’ microphone adapts to noisy environments so that your voice will be loud and clear. The wireless headphones also offer playback and volume controls on the touchpad on the right earcup, and there’s also a button to call your preferred voice assistant, such as Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. You also have the option of connecting the headphones to a Bose smart soundbar through the brand’s SimpleSync technology, for a private listening experience.

The Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 and Bose QuietComfort 35 II are often compared to one another, but the Bose 700 headphones have the advantage in terms of their sleek design, simple touch controls, better audio processing, a wider soundstage, and a more genre-agnostic audio profile. If you’re planning to buy new headphones for listening to music, participating in online meetings, watching streaming content, playing video games, or a combination of these purposes, you won’t be disappointed if you decide to go with this Bose 700 Prime Day deal.

