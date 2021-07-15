  1. Deals
Why you need to buy the Bose 700 noise-canceling headphones right now

The usual headphone deals that are offered by retailers cover a wide range of brands and models, but if you’re hoping to score discounts on noise-canceling headphones, you might want to narrow your search to Bose headphone deals. That’s because the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are among the best in the market right now, and they have become an even more attractive option with Dell’s current $80 discount, which brings their price down to just $299 from their original price of $379.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are among Digital Trends’ best noise-canceling headphones for 2021 as the top choice for work and travel. They’re perfect for people who often listen to music in busy areas, and those who want their friends, loved ones, and colleagues to enjoy the clearest conversations. Bose’s breakthrough noise-canceling technology uses microphones that are located both inside and outside the earcups, capable of detecting external noise and creating opposite signals to block them.

Bose promises up to 20 hours of usage on a single charge for these noise-canceling headphones, with a brief 15-minute charge capable of providing up to 2 hours of playback. You won’t mind wearing the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 that long either, as the tilted earcups, ear cushions that are made from protein leather, and streamlined steel headband with soft silicone-covered foam combine to offer a very comfortable fit.

There are only a few wireless headphones that are definite must buys, and among them are the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. That’s why you shouldn’t miss this offer from Dell that slashes $80 off their original price of $379, making them more affordable at just $299. There’s no telling how long the deal will be available though, so if you’re already looking forward to wearing the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More headphone deals

It will be tough to find a better deal than Dell’s offer for the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, but there’s a chance if you know where to look. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best headphone deals that are currently available from different retailers.

Jabra Elite 85t Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

$180 $230
A huge discount on what are easily some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Awesome fit, battery life, water-resistance, sound quality, and noise cancellation are all here.
Buy at Amazon
Wow!

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

$379 $399
A rare and deep discount on one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Top-notch sound, whisper-quiet ANC, and superb call quality makes them one our top picks for wireless headphones.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$197 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$229 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Walmart
Wow!

Jabra Elite 45h Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$83 $100
We think these are some of the best wireless headphones you can get for less than $100. Super comfortable, and with incredible battery life and sound quality. Perfect for the home, gym, or commuting.
Buy at Amazon
WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Solo 3 Wireless

$160 $200
There’s more to the Beats Solo 3 Wireless than just kick and punch — they’re small and nimble, so they can be folded up and dropped into a handbag, backpack, or maybe even a fanny pack.
Buy at Amazon
