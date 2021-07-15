The usual headphone deals that are offered by retailers cover a wide range of brands and models, but if you’re hoping to score discounts on noise-canceling headphones, you might want to narrow your search to Bose headphone deals. That’s because the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are among the best in the market right now, and they have become an even more attractive option with Dell’s current $80 discount, which brings their price down to just $299 from their original price of $379.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are among Digital Trends’ best noise-canceling headphones for 2021 as the top choice for work and travel. They’re perfect for people who often listen to music in busy areas, and those who want their friends, loved ones, and colleagues to enjoy the clearest conversations. Bose’s breakthrough noise-canceling technology uses microphones that are located both inside and outside the earcups, capable of detecting external noise and creating opposite signals to block them.

Bose promises up to 20 hours of usage on a single charge for these noise-canceling headphones, with a brief 15-minute charge capable of providing up to 2 hours of playback. You won’t mind wearing the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 that long either, as the tilted earcups, ear cushions that are made from protein leather, and streamlined steel headband with soft silicone-covered foam combine to offer a very comfortable fit.

There are only a few wireless headphones that are definite must buys, and among them are the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. That’s why you shouldn’t miss this offer from Dell that slashes $80 off their original price of $379, making them more affordable at just $299. There’s no telling how long the deal will be available though, so if you’re already looking forward to wearing the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

