Bose QC45s are my favorite headphones, and they’re $100 off for Prime Day

Andrew Martonik
By

I’m a big fan of Bose’s “QuietComfort” line of headphones. After years of ardently wearing the over-ear QC35s, I made the jump to new QC45s last year. I loved them so much that they were my favorite tech of the year in 2021. I’m wearing them right now as I write this, in fact. I found them for a small discount last year and would happily pay the full $329 retail price for them today; but for Amazon’s Prime Day deals shopping bonanza, they’re a full $100 (30%) off. $229 is just an incredible deal for the latest and greatest Bose QC45s, and one of the best Prime Day headphone deals out there today.

Bose QC45 headphones in black.
Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends

You don’t buy QC45s to stand out or be flashy. They aren’t a conversation starter when you’re at the café or airport. You buy them because you’re looking for solid, reliable headphones that won’t let you down even when you spend your life on the move. The Bluetooth connection is solid, and the interface and buttons are easy to manage. The case is simple, and the headphones fold up for storage. The QC45s are just as comfortable on an 8-hour travel day flying across the country as they are with an 8-hour shift in the office, and the battery life is plenty long enough for either one.

The sound quality is fine, but as you’d expect, the real star is the stellar noise cancellation. City streets, trains, planes, and that way-too-loud guy in Starbucks telling his friend about Bitcoin are no match for the QC45s. Being able to have great noise-cancelling while also remaining light and comfortable on the ears isn’t as easy to find as you’d think. These do it. There’s a reason why you see dozens of pairs being used in every train station and airport.

I’m happy with my QC45s even at full price. For $100 off, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

My QC35s went through hell and kept on ticking. Even after years of wear, I simply swapped in new ear pads and sold them second-hand because there were zero issues or flaws despite doing little to actually care for them. Nearly a year on, my QC45s still look brand new, haven’t had a single hiccup, and are exactly what I expected them to be from day one. I’m ecstatic with my purchase, and I’d be even happier if I got them for the $100 off they are today.

Making the decision even easier, Sony’s competitor, the WH-1000XM5, aren’t on sale for Prime Day. The only deal to be found are on the last-gen WH-1000XM4s for the same price as the newest Bose QC45s. It’s an easy decision.

