If you’re looking to pick up a pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones, today is the day to act! With offers stretching from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, one of the best deals on headphones for Cyber Monday is still running: $70 off the fantastic Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones, so you pay $280 instead of the usual $350.

The QuietComfort 35 II headphones are some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market. In our review, we praised them for their comfort, sound quality, and noise-canceling ability. Bose is a favorite brand among travelers and audiophiles thanks to its clear, undistorted sound, and these headphones are particularly popular for air travel. The noise canceling can cut out annoying background sounds like the drone of airplane engines or the roar of a train on its tracks, so if you’re looking for a way to focus or relax while on the move then these are a great choice.

The headphones are well made and solid-feeling, and they come in a carrying case to keep them safe when they’re not in use. The earcups are covered in supple leather that feels good against the ears, and the outer part of the cup is available in three color choices: Standard black, silver, or a funky rose gold.

In the box with the headphones, you’ll get a cable for wired listening in case you ever run out of battery. Speaking of which, the battery on these lasts for about 20 hours of playback. And if you like to make adjustments to your headphones’ settings, then you can use the Bose Connect app which also makes pairing and switching between multiple mobile devices easier.

If you’re not tempted by a new pair of headphones, then there will be terrific discounts on a wide range of other products like TVs, fitness trackers, games consoles, and laptops all day long for Cyber Monday. Here at Digital Trends, we’ll be combing the internet to find all of the very best deals from top retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to help you save big on your electronics purchases. To see out list of the best savings to be had today, head to our Cyber Monday deals hub which we’ll be keeping updated all day long.

