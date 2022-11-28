It’s one of the best times of the year to grab a new set of headphones, as Cyber Monday deals are live and headphones are among them. In fact, one of the best Cyber Monday headphones deals is on the popular Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. Today, you can grab them at Walmart for just $229, which is a savings of $100 from their regular price of $329. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and Walmart is even providing an extended holiday return window. You’ll need to act quickly, however, as these are a popular item and there’s no telling how long inventory will last.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones

You can rarely go wrong with anything made by Bose, as it’s one of the premier names in consumer audio. And while Bose makes a number of different headphones for a number of different needs, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are the perfect balance of immersion, comfort, and sound quality. With their world-class noise-canceling performance, you can tune into your workday without being distracted by noisy surroundings or immerse yourself in your favorite home theater content. In fact, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are made to compete with even the best noise-canceling headphones.

In addition to top-notch noise-cancellation, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones also feature the top-notch sound quality Bose is known for. You can personalize your listening preferences with adjustable equalizer settings. With the Bose Music app, you can adjust the bass, mid, and treble levels to your liking or use one of the included presets. The app also walks you through a simple setup process, making it easy to pair with your computer, mobile device, or home theater. The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones get up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, and with quick-charging technology, they can reach three hours of playtime with just 15 minutes of charging.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones are just $229 at Walmart today. This is quite the Cyber Monday discount — which totals $100 — as the popular headphones typically cost $329. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as is a free holiday return window that extends to January 31, 2023. Act quickly to claim this deal before inventory runs out.

Editors' Recommendations