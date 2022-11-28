 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $100 on Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for Cyber Monday

Andrew Morrisey
By
A woman wearing the Bose QuietComfort 45 around her neck.

It’s one of the best times of the year to grab a new set of headphones, as Cyber Monday deals are live and headphones are among them. In fact, one of the best Cyber Monday headphones deals is on the popular Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. Today, you can grab them at Walmart for just $229, which is a savings of $100 from their regular price of $329. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and Walmart is even providing an extended holiday return window. You’ll need to act quickly, however, as these are a popular item and there’s no telling how long inventory will last.

Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
Cyber Monday TV Deals
See All Cyber Monday Deals

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones

You can rarely go wrong with anything made by Bose, as it’s one of the premier names in consumer audio. And while Bose makes a number of different headphones for a number of different needs, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are the perfect balance of immersion, comfort, and sound quality. With their world-class noise-canceling performance, you can tune into your workday without being distracted by noisy surroundings or immerse yourself in your favorite home theater content. In fact, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are made to compete with even the best noise-canceling headphones.

In addition to top-notch noise-cancellation, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones also feature the top-notch sound quality Bose is known for. You can personalize your listening preferences with adjustable equalizer settings. With the Bose Music app, you can adjust the bass, mid, and treble levels to your liking or use one of the included presets. The app also walks you through a simple setup process, making it easy to pair with your computer, mobile device, or home theater. The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones get up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, and with quick-charging technology, they can reach three hours of playtime with just 15 minutes of charging.

Related

The Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones are just $229 at Walmart today. This is quite the Cyber Monday discount — which totals $100 — as the popular headphones typically cost $329. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as is a free holiday return window that extends to January 31, 2023. Act quickly to claim this deal before inventory runs out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best Cyber Monday Phone Deals: Pixel 7, Galaxy S22 and more
Best Cyber Monday Phone Deals
Best Cyber Monday TV Deals: QLED, OLED and 8K TV
Best Cyber Monday TV Deals
The best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals for 2022
The Apple Watch Ultra with the Apple Watch Series 8 and Watch SE 2.
Dell Cyber Monday deals: Save on Dell XPS 13, gaming laptops
Best Cyber Monday Dell Deals
Walmart Cyber Monday: get this Dyson cordless vacuum for $350
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Iron, cleaning floor near baby chair.
Cyber Monday streaming deals: Roku, Apple TV 4K, Disney+ and more
streaming wars not what you think services
Spain vs Germany live stream: Watch the game for free
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
Cyber Monday laptop deal: Save $250 on the Dell XPS 13
Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.
Cyber Monday is your last chance to get AirPods for $79
AirPods 2 Charging Case opened on a table.
LG C2 Cyber Monday deal knocks $400 off the popular 65-inch OLED TV
55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
gateway 14 1 inch ultra slim notebook laptop deal walmart november 2022 lifestyle portable
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $350 off for Cyber Monday
The HP Spectre x360 16 on a white desk.
Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals: these discounts may not last
Best Cyber Monday Gaming PC Deals