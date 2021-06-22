  1. Deals
Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones get ridiculous last-minute Prime Day deal

By
Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

It’s almost over! Just a few hours to go and this year’s Prime Day is in our rearview mirror. There are still a ton of active Prime Day deals so be sure to check them out before they’re gone!

Warning, objects in the mirror may be closer than they appear! It looks like Amazon has dropped a ridiculous last-minute deal on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones, cutting $50 off the full price. You can have them on your doorstep, with free shipping, for just $299, which puts them around the same price as comparable models, despite Bose being far superior. Both the silver and black colors are on sale, so choose your favorite!

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones offer three levels of world-class noise cancellation. Three levels? Three levels! Plus, the dual-microphone system rejects ambient noise to ensure your voice is crystal clear during calls. Balanced audio delivers an excellent experience, with hassle-free Bluetooth pairing to sync up with all kinds of devices.

The QuietComfort 35 II are Alexa-enabled, so you can use your voice to search for music, media, and more. The Bose Connect app allows you to configure all audio and experience settings from a compatible mobile device on iOS and Android. Caleb Denison, our resident headphone and audio expert, says that the Bose QC 35 II are “an outstanding choice” for the frequent flyers out there, office workers, and “anyone else who values effective noise-canceling above all else.” You can read what else he had to say in Digital Trends’ Bose QuietComfort 35 II review. He knows his stuff.

Amazon is offering $50 off the Bose QC 35 II wireless headphones in black and silver right now. That means you can have them on your doorstep for $299 plus free shipping and one-day delivery. Folks, this one is a doozy. Don’t let it slip gently into the night.

More Amazon Prime Day wireless headphones deals available now

If you’re still on the fence about grabbing the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones, there are a ton of other deals available thanks to Prime Day. Maybe another offer will catch your fancy? See all of the best deals our team culled together below!

Great price!

Jabra Elite 85t Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

$161 $230
A huge discount on what are easily some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Awesome fit, battery life, water-resistance, sound quality, and noise cancellation are all here.
Buy at Amazon

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds

$23 $25
Want the smallest and most affordable true wireless earbuds around? The Skullcandy Dime are super easy on the wallet, small enough to attach to a keychain, and they sound surprisingly good, too.
Buy at Amazon
Wow!

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

$229 $399
A rare and deep discount on one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Top-notch sound, whisper-quiet ANC, and superb call quality makes them one our top picks for wireless headphones.
Buy at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds

$148 $230
The Sony WF-1000XM3 offers a soundproof experience, helping you enjoy your own company, but should you need to answer or make a call, the earbuds include a built-in mic for a hands-free operation.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$190 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$279 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans.
Buy at Walmart
