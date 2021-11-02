Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are $100 OFF today

Whether you frequently travel for business or find yourself trying to work in noisy environments, a great pair of over-ear wireless headphones can turn any space into a private office. With the number of Black Friday headphone deals around right now, this might be the perfect time of the year to pick up a pair. But with so many options, how do you find the best Black Friday deals on headphones for you? You’re in luck because you can pick up one of the best Bose headphone deals at a massive discount right now. On Amazon, you can get the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones for just $199, which is $100 off the original price of $299. You can read more about one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals below.

In our Bose QuietComfort 35 II review, we called them “smarter than ever” because of their outstanding features built with frequent travelers in mind. While the QuietComfort 35 II may not be Bose’s top-end headphones because of the Bose Noise Cancelling headphones 700, they still have some of the most powerful noise-canceling technology on any pair. As soon as you unbox them, you’ll immediately notice the fantastic quality of both the case and the headphones inside them. They are remarkably comfortable; the light weight, squishy padding, and thoughtful design make them perfect for long flights, extended train rides, and continuous work sessions in the office. The battery life is also fantastic: the QuietComfort 35 IIs can last for up to 20 hours of wireless use on a single charge and allows for battery-free listening with a headphone cable.

The QC 35 II have outstanding noise blocking. There are multiple levels of noise-canceling available, but the maximum level essentially eliminates all the noise in your surroundings. They also sound great for everyday listening and reliably deliver a balanced audio experience for movies, music, and audiobooks. You can also install the Bose Connect app for additional features, including battery percentage, controlling music, and setting up some tactile control buttons. You get a solid built-in microphone, so you can quickly answer any work calls without worrying about muffled audio.

No matter where your travels take you, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II are a fantastic pair of headphones to take along. You can pick them up on Amazon for just $199, a massive $100 drop from the regular price tag of $299. If that sounds like a steal to you, you should click the “Buy Now” button right now before this deal disappears.

