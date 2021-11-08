Audiophiles should take advantage of the best Black Friday deals for upgrades, as Black Friday headphone deals will offer significant discounts on some of the most popular options on the market. In fact, since retailers like Walmart have started their sales early, you can shop them right now — headlined by this fantastic offer on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones, which sees them down to their lowest-ever price of $179, after a $120 discount.

The primary feature of the Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones is their noise cancellation, which uses a dual-microphone setup to detect unwanted sounds and cancel them out. This will allow you to focus on your playlists, streaming videos, or work, even when you’re in a busy place. They also come with built-in Google Assistant to enable voice commands, and volume-optimized EQ for balance audio performance.

The wireless headphones can last for up to 20 hours on a single charge, and you won’t mind wearing them that long because of the lightweight and comfortable materials used to construct the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. If the battery gets depleted but you can’t recharge for any reason, you can use an audio cable to keep using the wireless headphones.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones were released in September 2017, but more than four years later, they remain a solid option. They’re an even better choice with Walmart’s $120 discount that brings their price down to $179 from their original price of $299. There’s no telling how long stock will last given the popularity of these headphones, so if you want to snag the Bose QuietComfort 35 II for their lowest-ever price, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

If you want to buy Bose headphones but you’d like to see alternatives to Walmart’s early Black Friday deal for the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, we’ll help you out. Here are some of the best Bose headphone deals that you can buy today, across different retailers — hopefully there’s an offer that matches your needs and budget.

