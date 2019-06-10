Share

Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 16 this year, meaning that you now have about a week or less to get a gift for dad. If you still haven’t found the right present and are scrambling to do some last-minute shopping, Dell might have just what you need: Its Father’s Day sale has some solid gift ideas featuring brand-name tech from Bose, Ooma, and Samsung, including one of our favorite pairs of wireless headphones, the noise-canceling Bose QuietComfort 35 II.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II could easily be considered the “flagship” model of the Bose lineup, and this is the second iteration of these popular over-ear headphones. They’re fully wireless and deliver the great sound signature that Bose is known for, and their comfortable sound-isolating design and active noise-canceling (ANC) technology actually ranks these among the best noise-canceling headphones that you can buy in 2019.

Buy at Dell

Along with convenient Bluetooth connectivity and the best noise-canceling technology on the market today, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones also come with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Siri compatibility. This is something the first-gen model lacked, and gives you access to the full suite of features that these smart A.I. assistants (you can pick whichever one you like and easily switch between them if you decide you prefer another) with the press of a button. You can even activate and control the headphones with simple voice commands for hands-free operation when you need it.

From now through Saturday, June 15 – the day before Father’s Day – you can enjoy a nice $50 discount on the premium Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones, letting you score a pair for $299 with free shipping. If you want some more gift ideas, we’ve also picked out a few other things available from Dell at the moment, which include a 4K smart TV, a smart home security system (great for any safety-conscious dad), and a unique pair of headphone sunglasses.

More Great Father’s Day Gifts

If wireless headphones aren’t exactly your dad’s style, Dell is also offering some other great gift picks for Father’s Day 2019.