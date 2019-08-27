

Everyone’s Labor Day sales are starting to ramp up, so we’re expecting to see quite a few good deals pop up over the next week. One deal that caught our eye was a rare sale on Bose’s well-reviewed QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones, which is $50 cheaper right now at the Dell store through August 31 (other Bose products are on sale here).

Normally $349, the sale brings the price down to $299, which is just about the lowest that we’ve seen. That is still a lot for headphones, but they’re well worth the premium. The QC 35 II’s have some of the best noise-canceling abilities of any that we’ve reviewed.

So what makes Bose’s noise-canceling so good? The company uses something called Acoustic Noise Canceling, where the headphones are constantly monitoring outside noise and adjust the canceling accordingly for the most distraction-free sound. However, you can also adjust the amount yourself by one of three levels just in case you don’t want to silence the outside world completely.

The advanced noise-canceling functionality is probably why the QC 35 II headphones have a shorter battery life than some of their competitors, but the tradeoff is worth it. Another reason we recommend these headphones is their build-quality and durability — they’re not cheap plastic or flimsy like so many other headphones out there. These are built to last.

How do they sound? It’s a Bose product, so you’ll get the superb audio quality that you’d expect. The QC 35 IIs have punchy bass, adequate midrange presence, and zesty treble. There are few headphones out there that can match the sound quality.

The QC 35 IIs also include something called Bose AR. This technology allows select apps to provide a more immersive audio experience than standard stereo sound — think virtual reality but with audio instead of video. It’s pretty cool, even if it isn’t compatible with a lot of apps yet.

Google Assistant and Alexa support are also included in the second-generation QC 35s, allowing you to switch between the two with just a press of a button. That is another pretty cool feature you won’t find on many other headphones.

