Amazon is practically giving away the Bose QC35 II headphones today

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones, in black.

Shoppers who need a new pair of headphones don’t have to wait for Black Friday headphone deals to enjoy discounts, as there are some Amazon Black Friday deals that are already available. There’s always high demand for Bose headphone deals, and that won’t change, especially with Amazon’s $50 discount for the Bose QuietComfort 35 II that brings the wireless headphones’ price down to $249 from their original price of $299, in a preview of this year’s Black Friday deals.

The successor, the Bose QuietComfort 45, may have already been released, but the Bose QuietComfort 35 II remains one of the best wireless headphones that you can buy. One of its primary features is its noise-canceling technology, which offers three levels depending on how much sound you want to block out. Bose promises up to 20 hours on a single charge, and you won’t mind wearing the wireless headphones for that long because of their comfortable design, while you enjoy excellent audio quality whether you’re in a call, watching streaming content, or listening to playlists.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones offer an action button that calls up Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant, granting you easy access to a voice assistant for whatever you need. You can also use the Bose Connect app with the wireless headphones, for functions such as adjusting noise cancellation, enabling music sharing, and managing Bluetooth connections.

For reliable wireless headphones with excellent noise canceling and sound quality, you can’t go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. You’ll find them even more attractive with Amazon’s $50 discount, which lowers their price to just $249 from their original price of $299. There’s no telling how long stocks will last though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

