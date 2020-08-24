Bose Sale: Save on Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, QuietComfort 35 II

For premium audiophile-grade sound, you can never go wrong with Bose. Over the years, the American audio tech company has made some of our favorite noise-canceling headphones, including the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and Bose QuietComfort 35 II. Save up to $70 when you get these terrific wireless headphones at Amazon today.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II – $299, was $349

Despite being released way back in 2016, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II (or QC35 II for short) remains one our favorite noise-canceling headphones ever thanks to its powerful, well-balanced sound, three noise-cancellation settings, and insanely long battery life. No matter what music genre you’ll listen to, the QC35 II’s unique combination of punchy bass, adequate midrange presence, and zesty treble always guarantees a great time. These headphones’ noise-canceling capabilities are amazing as well and come in three settings: Low, medium, and high. If you still need to be aware of what’s happening around you, you can set it at low to allow a few sounds to pipe in. Cranking it up to high and even extremely loud noises like the roar of plane engines are completely eradicated. Finally, the QC35 II’s battery life is terrific, capable of lasting up to 20 hours when used wirelessly with noise-canceling on – and an even longer 40 hours when wired. People who want to immerse themselves completely in music and entertainment during long flights need to acquire the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. Get them at Amazon today for $279 instead of $349 – a huge $70 worth of savings.

Bose 700 — $340, was $400

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700’s noise-canceling feature is phenomenal, on par with some of the best in the industry, including Sony’s immensely popular WH-1000XM3. They’re also extremely comfortable even with long use, boast a host of top-of-the-line features, and are terrific for taking phone calls and interacting with digital voice assistants. The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700’s earcups are affixed to the headband rather than via the typical yoke-style mount, allowing more pivot and tilt. We personally think this is a great ergonomic decision and actually distributes the weight more evenly. These headphones already sound spectacular out of the box, but fiddling with the Bose Music app allows you to access an assortment of fun and convenient features, including plenty of audio presets, exerting granular control over noise-canceling effectiveness from 0 to 10, managing multiple paired devices, and assigning favorite playlists as presets for one-touch access. What’s more, you can choose between Alexa, Google Assistant, and Cortana as your voice assistant as they’re all on board. As we’ve come to expect, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700’s noise-canceling is superb, capable of completely blocking out everyday noises and even the roar of a plane’s engine. Finally, the battery life is fantastic. The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700’s total playtime with noise canceling on is roughly 20 hours, and an even longer 40 hours when deactivated. The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are the best noise-canceling headphones you can get for business, and frequent flyers will truly want these in their arsenal. Get them for $330 instead of $400 at Amazon today.

