Get the Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise-canceling headphones for $50 off

Bose is one of the industry’s best in manufacturing genuinely great noise-canceling headphones. Not only do Bose’s devices effectively shut out unwanted noise, but they’re also guaranteed to please the ears of any discerning audiophile. One such pair is the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. They have a lot going on for them, from a lightweight and comfortable design to a remarkably long battery life.

Right now, as part of their ongoing Labor Day sale, you can get the Bose QuietComfort 35 II for a terrific 14% off on Amazon. Instead of $349, you can get these premium noise-canceling headphones for $299. What’s even more exciting is that you can get an additional $50 off instantly when you pay via the Amazon Rewards Visa card, cutting the price further down to $249. You simply mustn’t miss this fantastic deal.

The QuietComfort 35 II, or QC35 II for short, is one of our favorite noise-canceling headphones for 2019, receiving a solid 4 out of 5 stars rating in our review earlier this year. Out of the box, you’ll immediately see that these are well-crafted headphones. The earcups are encased in supple leather and the headband has microfiber padding. They’re very lightweight and fit on the head quite comfortably; wearing them for long periods of time won’t be an issue. You’ll find the control buttons beneath the right earcup, alongside a USB Type-C charging port and, thankfully, a headphone jack. Buttons include the standards: Volume control, play/pause, track advance or reverse. There’s also one that calls up either Alexa or Google Assistant for voice-activated command. The QC35 II also comes with a zip-locked protective case so they’ll remain scratch-free during travel.

These headphones’ noise-canceling prowess is amazing. It comes in three settings: Low, medium, and high. Obviously, if you still want to hear a bit of what’s happening around you, you can set these at low. To become completely oblivious to the world for total music immersion, crank it up to high. The thunderous roar of plane engines can be completely eradicated, so other quieter sounds don’t stand a chance. These headphones are also outfitted with a noise-rejecting dual-mic system that ensures noise-free phone calls regardless of how loud your surroundings are. Bluetooth connectivity is also pretty impressive. The QC35 II can pair with multiple devices simultaneously.

As far as sound quality goes, the QC35 II is excellent. Music sounds great, with punchy bass, adequate midrange presence, and zesty treble. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better sounding pair of cans for the price. Unfortunately, some of the music’s richness and subtleties get lost when the noise-cancellation is at its highest setting, but it’s not enough to ruin your listening experience.

These cans’ battery life is tremendous, capable of lasting up to 20 hours when used wirelessly with noise-canceling on — and an even more impressive 40 hours when wired. Perfect for frequent flyers who travel long distances, the QuietComfort 35 II headphones are available on Amazon for 14% less this Labor Day.

