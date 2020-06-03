Looking for a new pair of noise-canceling headphones? Then you’re in luck. We’ve rounded up a trio of top-tier wireless headphone deals on the cheap like the Sony WH-XB900N, Sennheiser Momentum M2, and Bose QuietComfort 35 II. Surprise your dad this Father’s Day no matter your budget with prices starting at just $180 — and if you order them today, you’ll get them just in time for the big day.

Sony WH-XB900N — $180, was $250

The cheapest option on our list is the Sony WH-XB900N. It’s only one step behind Sony’s premier noise-canceling headphones, the WH-1000XM3, and, coupled with a $70 discount, it costs over a hundred dollars less with more or less the same features. As it says in the name, the WH-XB900N comes with Active Noise Canceling capabilities that automatically filter out all incoming noise so you can focus on your audio and only your audio. The Adaptive Sound Control technology can also adjust its noise filter according to what you’re doing, so you don’t miss out on any announcements or incoming traffic, or get distracted by engine purrs and moving trains.

If you need to tune back into the real world, you can just touch the right earcup, and the WH-XB900N lowers your volume and weakens its filter, allowing for hassle-free conversation. Additionally, all the playback and volume controls can be accessed directly on the earcups for button-free convenience. The sound output is crisp and clear for bold music that doesn’t torture you with lossy audio, and it has extremely potent bass thanks to its Extra Bass technology, which some even consider overly dominating. It can last up to 30 hours with non-stop usage, and its features can also be controlled remotely with Google Assistant, Alexa, or Sony’s Headphones Connect app. If you want a good pair of noise-canceling headphones that are all about that bass, for calls and everyday use, you can check out the Sony WH-XB900N wireless headphones on Best Buy where they’re on sale for only $180.

BUY NOW

Sennheiser Momentum 2 — $200, was $400

Discounted by 50%, the Sennheiser Momentum 2 wireless headphones are an absolute steal and a must-buy, even before we run through all their features. The Momentum is part of Sennheiser’s closed-design headphones, which means that it seals tightly against your ear to completely isolate your music while also keeping out ambient sounds for excellent noise cancellation and audio maximization, built right into the headphones themselves. Additionally, Sennheiser’s proprietary NoiseGard active noise cancellation technology also picks up on low environmental frequencies and automatically filters them out. It might appear that the leather earpads would be a bit uncomfortable to wear after a while, but we were pleasantly surprised to find them to be quite the opposite, even after long hours on the go.

The Momentum’s greatest selling point is its incredible stereo sound that could easily compete against the greats like the Sony WH-1000XM3 or the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. While the Momentum doesn’t outperform either due to it somewhat lacking in oomph, with a relatively indistinguishable bass, its sound quality is still crystal-clear and consistently dynamic, providing a fully immersive listening experience. Sennheiser’s VoiceMax also comes with a dual-microphone setup for lossless calls that sound as though you were talking in-person. On a full charge, the Momentum can last up to 22 hours of non-stop listening. If you want an excellent pair of impeccably stylish wireless headphones with the substance to back them up, you can check out the Sennheiser Momentum M2 on Best Buy where it’s on sale for $200. Plus, if you want another one, it’s essentially a two-in-one steal.

BUY NOW

Bose QuietComfort 35 II — $235, was $349

Topping off our list is what used to be Bose’s best pair of headphones, now on sale in fabulous limited-edition rose gold, the QuietComfort 35 II. It may have long been dethroned by newer models, but considering it was released in 2017, the QC 35 II still easily performs up to par with modern standards for high-end headphones. Bose is famous for producing powerful and full-bodied bass quality, and coupled with top-tier noise cancellation, you can enjoy your music the best way possible. The QuietComfort 35 II has three different levels of ambient noise filtration, too, so you can adjust how much outside noise makes it through at any given time. No matter where you are, these headphones use an adaptive equalizer to ensure that no matter how loud or quiet the outside world gets, your music remains consistently clear, crisp, and smooth.

The QuietComfort 35 II can pair with multiple devices simultaneously through the Bose Connect app, and this also grants you access to all its features through your phone. Alexa and Google Assistant can also be used for voice-automated control. On the headphones themselves, the button controls can be found directly under the earcup for easy access. One feature that makes Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II special is its Bose AR technology that adjusts the music output based on how your head and body are positioned in the real world for optimal performance. The 20-hour battery life is just the cherry on top. If you’re interested in a pair of headphones with excellent noise-canceling capabilities that won’t empty your wallet, you can find it on Amazon where it’s on sale from its retail price of $349, down to only $235.

BUY NOW

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations