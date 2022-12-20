 Skip to main content
Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are $100 off, and selling fast

Jennifer Allen
By
Man wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.

One of the best headphone deals around today is on a very popular pair of cans. Over at Walmart, you can buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for $229 for a limited time only, saving you $100 off the usual price of $329. A near unmissable deal for anyone looking to enjoy noise-canceling headphones for less, we can’t see this deal hanging around for long. They’re sure to be a big hit and we’re here to explain why. Read on or hit the buy button below to get straight to ordering them.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45

Some of the best headphones around, the Bose QuietComfort 45 offer a lot of great features. Promising the perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound, they’re made to wear for extended periods of time. You get truly world-class levels of noise-cancelation that’s ideally suited if you travel frequently, work in a busy office or you simply like to zone out from the world while you walk. All you need to do is slide them over your ears, flip a switch, and take it all in. Any time you need to return to the world, simply enable Aware Mode and you can take in what you need to hear, such as if you’re crossing a busy street.

These are comfy headphones too. Soft ear cups and impact-resistant materials keep you safe and snug, allowing you to listen to them for a long time without any strain. That’s reflected in the up to 24 hours of listening time between charges. When you do need to recharge, a quick 15-minute charge gives you back 3 hours so you’re good to go in no time. There’s no wear detection but that’s a small sacrifice to make.

For those that like to tweak settings, the Bose Music app means you can adjust the bass, mid and treble to your liking, or choose a preset for added convenience. For the most part though, the Bose QuietComfort 45 simply just work. That includes voice calls with advanced voice pickup that helps filter out unwanted sounds even if you’re somewhere noisy while you chat.

Normally priced at $329, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are down to $229 right now at Walmart. A chunky saving of $100, this is the ideal time to treat yourself to new headphones that will last you a long time to come. You’ll really appreciate the improved sound so don’t miss out — snap them up today before the deal ends.

