Bose’s latest noise-canceling headphones are $80 off right now

John Alexander
By
Man wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.

Walmart is back at it with more headphone deals, and today we want to spotlight the discount on the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones, which are currently on sale for $249. That’s an impressive $80 off the regular retail price of $329. While we’ve seen the Bose QuietComfort 45 marked down by $50 in the past, this is a whole new level of discount, further emphasizing why you should act now to take advantage of this limited time sale.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45

A woman wearing the Bose QuietComfort 45 around her neck.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 have quite a reputation already, with our review highlighting how they take the already “legendary” QuietComfort line and take it to the next level. Looking at the basic “QuietComfort” formula, we can see that the QuietComfort 45 headphones live up to the standards of their predecessors. For “quiet,” their robust active noise cancellation and easy-to-use transparency mode (called “Aware”) are easy winners. The fluffy earcups make “comfort” a clear bonus as well, even visually.

Next, let’s get into why this deal matters with all of the other Bose headphone deals also going on right now. The sound quality lends itself to enjoyable listening, without booming bass tones. Like nearly all of the best headphones today, the Bose QuietComfort 45 have a microphone for calls. The four microphones, while best used in the same quieter locations you take mobile phone calls, are also a marked improvement over the Bose QuietComfort 35 II’s included microphones. Finally, expect the standard 24-hour continuous use battery life that you’ve probably come to expect with modern wireless headphones. In short, improvements and bonuses are to be found all around.

Now is the time to take advantage of this offer, where the Bose QuietComfort 45 are on sale for $80 off the typical $329 price. That’s a final price of $249. And when we say “final” we do mean it as you will get free shipping as well, though local taxes might still ding you a tad.

