 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones just got a rare price cut

Albert Bassili
By
A woman in a park wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth wireless noise canceling headphones.

Bose is one of those old-school audio companies that’s been around for ages and knows what it’s doing, and is often in the same league as Sony, which often comes at a premium. Take the latest QuietComfort 45, one of Bose’s top-end consumer headphones, which usually goes for $329 but is discounted at Amazon to just $250. That makes the QuietComfort 45 cheaper than Sony’s Sony WH-1000XM4, and while they may not be at the exact same level, it’s still a great deal if you need high-end headphones on a budget. Of course, there’s also the WH-1000XM5, but that was released a year later, so it is not a direct competitor to the QC45 if you want the best that Sony has to offer.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones

Bose QuietComfort 45.
Bose

The Bose QuietComfort 45 has a lot going for it, with its storied audio fidelity, and if you’re even somewhat familiar with Bose, you know that all their audio products have roughly the same high quality applied to the audio. So if you’re a fan of Bose’s ‘sound,’ then you’ll love these with their subtle base and the energetic highs with borderline sharp sounds. It’s a great mix for things that aren’t base-heavy, and luckily Bose has finally added some EQ to their music app, giving you the freedom to fidget around with it to get it just right.

There are also a few nice quality-of-life features on the QC 45, such as big buttons to work with rather than capacitive touch that can be finicky sometimes. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is also at the same level as the WH-1000XM4 and some of the other best headphones around, although it doesn’t have the QC 45 doesn’t have the same voice detection to switch transparency mode on automatically. Audio pickup is also pretty good for calls, although not stellar if you expect something like their higher-end NC 700. As for battery life, you can get roughly 24 hours of use out of it, which is excellent, and in a pinch, you can get three hours with 15 minutes of charge if you’re in a hurry.

Overall, the QC 45 is an excellent upgrade on the QC 35 and a solid competitor to the WH-1000XM4, especially with Amazon’s deal bringing it down to $250 and blowing the Wh-1000XM4 out of the water in terms of dollars per performance. On the other hand, if you’re looking for something more budget oriented, such as the QC 35 or even the XM4s, there are some great headphone deals you can check out.

Editors' Recommendations

Best OLED TV Deals: Get a Sony 4K TV for $800
55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768
This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it
ipad mini beats studio 3 55 inch samsung nu6900 4k tv acer chromebook 15 macbook air deal best buy day sale 58 2 768x768
Hulu Free Trial: Stream for a month without paying a dime
Hulu app icon on Roku.
Apple TV 4K just got a great deal at Amazon
Apple TV 4K 2021.
Grab a complete PC gaming bundle from Lenovo and save hundreds
The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC with RTX 3070.
These Audio-Technica studio headphones are on sale at Amazon
audio technica ath m30x deal amazon october 2022 68
3 tech deals you need to shop today: 70-inch TV for $450 and more
The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.
This powerful, compact laptop has a huge discount at Dell today
inspiron 14 laptop deal dell october 2022
You won’t believe how cheap this top-rated robot vacuum is
Anker Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum placed on a carpet while lit up.
Dashlane will secure and change your online experiences for the better
Dashlane password manager for better security.
Best Nest Thermostat deals for October 2022
amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1
Save $370 on this HP gaming PC with an RTX 3060, 512GB SSD
HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop PC (new model)
eufy’s battery powered video doorbell is on sale this weekend
The eufy Video Doorbell 2K with both parts displayed.