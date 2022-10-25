Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones just got a rare price cut

Bose is one of those old-school audio companies that’s been around for ages and knows what it’s doing, and is often in the same league as Sony, which often comes at a premium. Take the latest QuietComfort 45, one of Bose’s top-end consumer headphones, which usually goes for $329 but is discounted at Amazon to just $250. That makes the QuietComfort 45 cheaper than Sony’s Sony WH-1000XM4, and while they may not be at the exact same level, it’s still a great deal if you need high-end headphones on a budget. Of course, there’s also the WH-1000XM5, but that was released a year later, so it is not a direct competitor to the QC45 if you want the best that Sony has to offer.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones

The Bose QuietComfort 45 has a lot going for it, with its storied audio fidelity, and if you’re even somewhat familiar with Bose, you know that all their audio products have roughly the same high quality applied to the audio. So if you’re a fan of Bose’s ‘sound,’ then you’ll love these with their subtle base and the energetic highs with borderline sharp sounds. It’s a great mix for things that aren’t base-heavy, and luckily Bose has finally added some EQ to their music app, giving you the freedom to fidget around with it to get it just right.

There are also a few nice quality-of-life features on the QC 45, such as big buttons to work with rather than capacitive touch that can be finicky sometimes. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is also at the same level as the WH-1000XM4 and some of the other best headphones around, although it doesn’t have the QC 45 doesn’t have the same voice detection to switch transparency mode on automatically. Audio pickup is also pretty good for calls, although not stellar if you expect something like their higher-end NC 700. As for battery life, you can get roughly 24 hours of use out of it, which is excellent, and in a pinch, you can get three hours with 15 minutes of charge if you’re in a hurry.

Overall, the QC 45 is an excellent upgrade on the QC 35 and a solid competitor to the WH-1000XM4, especially with Amazon’s deal bringing it down to $250 and blowing the Wh-1000XM4 out of the water in terms of dollars per performance. On the other hand, if you’re looking for something more budget oriented, such as the QC 35 or even the XM4s, there are some great headphone deals you can check out.

Editors' Recommendations