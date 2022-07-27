 Skip to main content
Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are $50 off on Amazon

If you’re shopping for a set of high-quality noise-canceling headphones, here’s a superb chance to save on the highly regarded . Amazon has cut the $329 price of the Bose QuietComfort 45 cans to $279 for this deal. That’s a $50 savings overall. Anyone searching for the best noise-canceling headphones should definitely consider this appealing Amazon deal on the Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones

As the technology matures, there are a ton of competent noise-canceling headphones, some certainly even cheaper than the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. There are plenty of over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones that are more costly than the Bose QC 45s. It’s important to understand know what features matter most to you when making such a worthwhile investment. If you’re not sure, check out our headphone buying guide to see what features and factors are involved. In the Bose QuietComfort 45 review, our Digital Trends reviewer praised the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for their “super comfort” and for their very good sound quality for music and phone calls.

When “comfort” is part of the product name, you should expect a nice feeling when you wear over-the-ear headphones and the QC45’s plush, smooth cushions do not disappoint. Battery life is very good at up to 24 hours per charge and you’ll appreciate that if your battery runs low, you can add up to 3 hours of power by plugging the USB-C cable in the Bose QC 45s for just 15 minutes.

There are other noise-canceling headphones with more sound adjustments including additional EQ settings so you can tune your tunes just the way you like them. But face it, these are noise-canceling headphones from Bose, the company that defined the category for years, so the noise cancellation is also very, very good, but the QC 45s have just two cancellation modes: Quiet ANC (active noise cancelation) mode and Aware (transparency) modes. So basically you switch back and forth to turn noise cancellation on and off. If you’re walking on a city sidewalk, for example, you might choose Aware mode so you can hear bicycles, buses, and other street noise so you won’t be oblivious to danger. If you like fiddling with lots of controls, and want the ability to fine tune both the sounds you hear and those you don’t hear, the QC 45s aren’t a great choice for you. However, if simple operation and ease of use appeal to you, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones will be a good fit for you.

If you want a set of noise-canceling headphones that are comfortable, simple to operate, and deliver Bose-level quality sound and noise cancellation, this Amazon deal on the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones is right for you. You’ll save $50 when you snap up the Bose QC 45s for $279, not the normal $329 list price. Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members.

