Save $50 on the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones today

One of the best headphone deals right now is thanks to Best Buy with $50 off the fantastic Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise-canceling headphones. Offering plenty of reasons to invest in these high-end headphones, they’re down to just $279 right now at Best Buy, reduced from $329. Whether you’re looking for a great gift idea for someone or you’re keen to treat yourself, these are a great option. Let’s take a look at what makes them so good.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 provide a wealth of great features. Offering the type of noise cancellation that rivals the best noise-canceling headphones is a great starting point for them. Besides blocking sound when you need them to, Aware Mode means you can focus on what’s important in the outside world. Microphones are able to pick up the sounds around you before playing them naturally through the headphones so you can enjoy your environment and music at the same time.

Whenever you do listen to music, volume-optimized Active EQ provides you with balanced performance at any volume. That way, bass stays consistent and never overpowering with music sounding clear at all times. Clarity is everything here right down to taking calls with plenty of microphones ensuring your voice sounds as crisp as the sounds you hear back when listening to a conversation. At all times, you get to enjoy a super comfortable fit too so you’ll enjoy wearing them for extended periods.

Elsewhere, the Bose Music app simplifies getting set up, while extensive battery life of 24 hours means no need to worry about recharging so often. A quick 15-minute recharge gives you up to three hours of play time while a full charge takes just 2.5 hours.

Convenience is everything when using the Bose QuietComfort 45. Supremely comfortable, good looking, and providing you with great sound quality no matter what your situation, these are really great headphones to consider. You can even connect them to multiple devices at once. Ordinarily priced at $329, they’re down to just $279 right now at Best Buy. Snap them up now while stocks last. They’re the perfect Christmas gift or treat for yourself.

