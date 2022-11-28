 Skip to main content
Get Bose’s answer to AirPods Pro for $179 for Cyber Monday

Andrew Morrisey
If you’re unable to find any Apple AirPods Pro discounts that suit you among the Cyber Monday AirPods deals, an alternative set of headphones are the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, which are just $179 at Walmart today. In fact, they’re one of the better Cyber Monday deals available, as they make for a savings of $100 from their regular price of $279. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and Walmart is even including a free holiday return window that extends to January 31, 2023.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

While the Apple AirPods Pro are a popular choice for in-ear headphones, Bose is one of the premier names in headphones, and the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market. We find them to have the best active noise-cancellation capability among earbuds, which makes getting your work done at the office a less distracting endeavor, and which makes taking in movies on your laptop or home theater a more immersive one. They also have a feature that’s called Aware Mode, which allows you to hear both your music and your surroundings at the same time. This makes them a safe option for daily commuters, fitness nuts, and bicyclists as well.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds have some other unique features, including the ability to control them with a touch. On the left earbud, you can do things like accept calls or open your voice assistant with just a tap, and on the right earbud, you can control the volume of the earbuds. They’re able to reach up to six hours of battery life on a single charge, and they come with a charging case that will give you an additional six hours. With fast-charging technology, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds can get two hours of playback time with just 15 minutes of charging. They have the high-quality audio capability that Bose is known for and make a great addition to any home theater setup or digital media routine.

While the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds would normally set you back $279, they’re currently just $179 at Walmart. This makes for a Cyber Monday savings of $100, and free shipping is included with your purchase. Act quickly, as there’s no telling how long inventory will last.

