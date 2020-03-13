Amazon drops huge deals on these Bose speakers

When it comes to speakers, whether portable, smart, soundbar and even wearable ones, Bose has got you covered. Delivering powerful volume output without any distortion mixed with exceptional, full-bodied bass, it doesn’t matter what type of Bose speaker you get. One thing’s guaranteed though: You’re going to have a ton of fun. Right now, the Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker, Bose Home Speaker 300, and Bose Soundwear Companion Wireless Wearable Speaker are available on Amazon at awesome discounted prices. Save as much as $60 when you get them today.

Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker – $159, was $199

Bose’s speakers are known to get incredibly loud with virtually zero distortion, and the SoundLink Revolve is a compelling example. What sets the Revolve apart from the rest of the competition is its use of a cylindrical design to deliver 360-degree sound. While not necessarily a new innovation (Ultimate Ears did it first), we have to give credit where credit is due as the Revolve delivers on this promise well.

Featuring a “seamless” aluminum chassis, the Revolve reminds us of the Google Home with its top shaved off at an angle. However, place the two next to each other and it’s clear that the Revolve has the upper hand in terms of build quality. While it looks like an indoor speaker, it’s both water- and shock-resistant so you can use it outdoors for parties, picnics, and soirees. It comes with a threaded tripod mount on the bottom so you can attach it to a wall mount or a stand if you like.

Located on top of the Revolve are six buttons, including volume up and down, multifunction, Bluetooth 4.0, aux, and power. Its multifunction button can be used to control music playback and activate voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. It also works great as a speakerphone for taking calls, with a microphone that’s located on top that can easily hear your voice regardless of where you are.

The Revolve is capable of projecting a big, bold, and beautiful sound, thanks to a dual passive radiator setup that runs up along the speaker’s sides. These are responsible for the powerful basses, while the mids and trebles are handled by a downward-facing transducer, which uses a deflector plate to distribute sound equally in all directions. According to Bose, this driver configuration allows the speaker to create an omnidirectional sound without any audio blind spots, and the result is sublime. With full 360-degree sound projection, this speaker is bound to be a hit at parties as listeners will experience the same sound wherever they are. Furthermore, enabling Party Mode on the Bose Connect app allows you to connect two Revolve speakers to play in tandem for an even wider sound radius. Lastly, battery life is touted at 12 hours, a good five hours longer than the SoundLink Color II.

The Bose SoundLink Revolve may be tiny, but if it’s a superior, loud, and omnidirectional sound that you want, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better speaker. Right now, you can get it on Amazon for $159, a huge $40 off its normal retail price of $199. And if you apply and are approved for the Amazon Rewards Visa card, you can enjoy an additional $60 off instantly, bringing the price even lower to $99.

Bose Home Speaker 300 – $199, was $259

If you’re a fan of Bose’s signature sound but have grown weary waiting for the company to release a smart speaker, your patience has finally been rewarded. Although its arrival is a tad late, the excellent Bose Home Speaker 300 definitely is worth the wait. This smart speaker has both Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, so you have the option to choose whoever you like best. On top of it are six shortcut buttons where you can assign a station, album, podcast, or playlist, and on the bottom half, you’ll see the downward-facing driver through the aluminum grille. It has a 3.5mm auxiliary input and features Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect compatibility.

Aside from being controlled via voice, you can also use the superb Bose Music app. Through it, you can set your preferred voice assistant and tweak the EQ settings. Honestly, though, you won’t have to do any adjustments, as the Home Speaker 300 already sounds great by default. Featuring 360-degree sound dispersion, music sounds full and atmospheric with rich basses and crisp highs. It can also go incredibly loud without getting distorted. Compared to the thin-sounding Echo Plus, you don’t need to hook this up to any additional speakers, unless you want one in every room of your home. And even at its loudest, it won’t have any difficulty hearing your commands, thanks to its noise-rejecting six-microphone array.

Through Alexa, you can switch from single- to multi-room play with a specially coded request. For example, you can merge all downstairs speakers in a group on the Alexa app. Then, you can just say, “Alexa, play Robyn’s Dancing On My Own (or whatever) downstairs” and it will play in sync in all your first-floor speakers. As long as they’re all Bose SoundTouch speakers, of course.

The Bose Home Speaker 300 normally retails for $259, but right now you can get it on Amazon for $199 – that’s $60 worth of savings. And if you order via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you’ll enjoy an additional $60 off instantly, cutting the price even further to $139.

Bose Soundwear Companion Wireless Wearable Speaker – $250, was $299

If the notion of a neck speaker sounds ridiculous to you, you’re not entirely wrong. A loudspeaker wrapped around your neck, with your music blasting for all the world to hear, sounds about the right amount of outrageous and weird. But then again, Bose makes such a good argument to own one via its Soundwear Companion wireless wearable speaker. It sounds incredible, offers hands-free calling, lasts extremely long, and is super comfy, as long as you’re amenable to the idea that you look like you want attention.

The Bose Soundwear Companion wireless wearable speaker is shaped like a horseshoe. Its exterior is wrapped in medical-grade silicone reinforced with steel wire that’s not only durable but is also comfortable to wear. It weighs a little over half a pound, and you might almost forget that it’s there. It feels extremely well built, and unlike other neck speakers, this one flexes so you can adjust its fit to your liking. Once you have it on, you’ll find the volume control buttons and the multifunction button on the right side, while the power and Bluetooth buttons are on the left.

This neck speaker comes with a zippered black stretch jacket that you don’t need to take off as it doesn’t muffle the sound. Besides, it looks really good and adds an extra touch of luxury. Unzip it slightly to access the Micro-USB charging port. Furthermore, the Soundwear Companion has an IPX4 rating for protection against sweat and particle intrusion. You can absolutely take it with you to the gym if you don’t mind sharing your playlist with other people.

The Soundwear Companion is designed for people who want to listen to their music while still being aware of their surroundings. It has two upward-firing speakers on both ends that disperses sound smartly through what Bose calls the Waveguide technology. This system allows the sound to not bleed everywhere, unlike regular speakers, but to travel straight to your ears. It’s not seamless, and of course; other people will hear your music, but we were aware that we were receiving most of the sound. A couple more great features are hands-free calling and access to Siri or Google Assistant with a tap of a button, minus having to dig out your phone.

Last but certainly not least is the Soundwear Companion’s battery life. When fully charged, you’ll be able to squeeze out an impressive 12 hours of juice from it. Charging usually takes up to three hours (the consequence of not having a USB Type-C port) and its Bluetooth range is nine meters, so you don’t have to constantly wear it.

The Bose Soundwear Companion wireless wearable speaker might cause curious (even mocking) glances, but it sounds great, has lots of cool features, and remarkably long battery life. You can get it for a cool $49 off on Amazon. Snag it for $250 instead of its usual price of $299.

