Today's Best Bose Soundbar Prime Day Deal

It’s time to upgrade your home theater setup’s audio with Amazon’s Prime Day deals, which includes a for the Bose Smart Soundbar 900. With this Bose soundbar Prime Day deal, it’s yours for $799, compared to its sticker price of $899.

You’ll unlock a cinematic experience within your own living room with this Bose soundbar Prime Day deal, but you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of this offer. That’s because, like most Prime Day soundbar deals, we’re not sure how long this discount for the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 will last. Click that Buy Now button as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out on this special price.

Why you should buy the Bose Smart Soundbar 900

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is an upgrade to the Bose Smart Soundbar 700, which was released in 2018 without support for Dolby Atmos. The technology, which creates an immersive surround sound experience that you could previously only get at the movies, is now in the Bose Smart Soundbar 900, making it a superb choice for a single-speaker home theater sound system. The soundbar comes with oval holes at either end of its glass top, which are openings for its extra up-firing drivers that are angled upward in such a way that sound may be bounced off the ceiling and back down to where you’re sitting, in order to deliver the height effects synonymous with Dolby Atmos.

Most guides on how to buy a soundbar will recommend that you go for a soundbar that’s compatible with digital assistants for added convenience. The Bose Smart Soundbar 900, true to its name, comes with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant built in, which allow the device to function like a smart speaker. The soundbar comes with noise-rejecting microphones, so it will be able to hear voice commands even when you’re playing loud music. The Bose Smart Soundbar 900’s Voice4Video feature, meanwhile, will also let you control your TV and cable box through voice commands with Alexa after they’ve been identified by the soundbar through the Bose Music app.

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is often compared with the Sonos Arc, one of the best soundbars, because they offer similar features, including Dolby Atmos support. However, the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 has several advantages over the Sonos Arc, including the ability to connect headphones for private listening, better high-frequency clarity, voice commands to control your TV with Alexa, and a smaller and sleeker design. With all these in mind, you surely won’t regret taking advantage of this Bose soundbar Prime Day deal.

