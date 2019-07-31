Share

Soundbars are an excellent way to boost your TV’s audio. They provide an immersive listening experience, bringing your music, movies, TV shows, and games to life. If you’re in the market for a quality sound system to match your big screen, check out Bose’s Solo 5 TV soundbar. This model normally retails for $249, but a 20% discount on Walmart lets you have it for only $199.

The Bose Solo 5 is a one-piece soundbar that promises cinematic sound and powerful bass. Whether you’re watching a concert, a suspenseful series, or a dramatic game, you’ll feel as if you’re sitting in your own personal theater.

Flaunting a slim, sleek and modern profile, this soundbar will fit in nicely just about any living room or home theater setup. It’s so versatile that it can be placed almost anywhere — you can put in front of the TV without blocking the screen or mount it to the wall to save some space.

The Solo 5 is equipped with a 5.1-channel surround sound which ensures richer tones and treble. It also has an advanced audio technology that makes every word and detail easier to hear. If you want even more clarity, you can activate the Dialogue Mode to make conversations more understandable, eliminating the need to control the volume scene by scene. Bass level can also be adjusted to your liking. From the rumble of the crowd to a thrilling car chase, you will hear every scene with amazing clarity and feel like you are part of the action.

Setting up the unit is easy-peasy. Simply connect it to your TV with an optical, coaxial, or analog cable, and the system will automatically detect which one you’ve used. You can also stream your favorite tunes directly from your device through Bluetooth connectivity. Even the included universal remote can be used to control not just the soundbar, but also your gaming system and other video sources connected to the TV.

Take your movie watching and music experience to a whole new level with a no-frills audio system such as the Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar. Don’t miss out on Walmart’s 20% deal, and order yours today for only $199 instead of its usual $249 price tag.

