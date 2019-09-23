Amazon drops a great discount on these Bose Soundlink II wireless headphones

When it comes to superior sound quality, Bose needs no introduction. The brand has become synonymous with sonic excellence thanks to its terrific line of home audio systems, wireless speakers, and headphones. One of its premium headphones, the Bose Soundlink II around-ear wireless headphones, was released a few years back to universal acclaim. Right now, you can get your own pair for a cool 18% off on Amazon. Instead of $279, shell out $229. As the icing on top of the cake, you can score an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, cutting the price down to $179.

The Bose Soundlink II look almost exactly like and any other Bose headphones, including the Bose QuietComfort 35. The earcups are large and elliptical and fit very comfortably. Weighing in at a measly 7 ounces and padded with memory foam, you’ll barely notice that you’re wearing them and you might often wonder where the music is coming from. Despite being lightweight, the company claims that the Bose Soundlink II are “engineered with impact-resistant materials.” It would be hard to determine whether these would really last a lifetime, but they certainly look and feel durable.

Although these headphones don’t offer active noise cancellation, their around-ear design is good at passively keeping out unwanted sound. One problem with this design, though, is that it tends to make ears sweat with long use, especially in warmer environments. At least they double as earmuffs when it’s cold outside.

Control buttons can be seen on the right earcup, including power, volume, and a multifunction button for answering calls and playing, pausing, and skipping tracks. Bose also equipped the Soundlink II with a two-way microphone system and something called Adaptive Audio Adjustment technology. This feature automatically adjusts the volume depending on speech level and ambient noise. You’ll have no difficulty making phone calls even in a busy street as your voice gets “processed” to sound clearer. Connecting to devices via Bluetooth is seamless, regardless of whether you have an iOS or Android phone. What’s more, you can connect to two devices simultaneously, and switching between them is hassle-free.

Now let’s talk about how good the Bose Soundlink II sound. In that department, they exceeded our expectations. Using what Bose calls TriPort and Active EQ technology, the audio gets analyzed to deliver a far richer and well-balanced sound. The basses are solid but not over-the-top, the mids are strong and far from flat, and the highs are clear without sounding harsh.

Powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, these headphones can give you up to 15 hours of playback. If they run out of power, simply connect the backup cable to the headphone jack and continue listening to music.

The Bose Soundlink II around-ear wireless headphones are very light, comfy, and are a pleasure to listen to. They do tend to get a bit warm with extended use and don’t offer active noise cancellation, but overall these are a superb pair of wireless cans that are well worth your money.

