Amazon slashes the price of Bose SoundLink speakers by up to $40 off

Bose is one of the top brands that never fails to deliver supreme sonic performance straight to your ears. Be it headphones, home audio systems, or speakers, you’ll have more than a few options to rock out your favorite tunes and take them along with you. If you’re all about filling the room with bombastic beats, you wouldn’t want to miss out on Amazon’s sale on two of Bose’s SoundLink Bluetooth speakers.

Bose Soundlink Revolve — $159 ($40 off)

Those after a deep, booming, and immersive sound can count on Bose’s Revolve to pack true 360-degree coverage in a small package. With dual passive radiators and a full-range transducer, this bottle-shaped speaker is simply equipped to pump out the bass as much as it can produce well-balanced audio in all directions. It will hardly matter where you are in the room and even more so with a Bluetooth wireless range of up to 30 feet. Plus with NFC, you’re assured of a faultless pair with one or two devices at the same time. And while it is already louder than its contemporaries, you can always sync it with a second speaker to amplify your listening experience.

All the necessary controls for playback are accessible atop the speaker but you’ll also be able to program it through your smartphone with the Bose Connect app. And with a built-in microphone, you can set it up with your compatible voice assistant and use it as a speakerphone for clear and crisp calls.

As for the battery, the Revolve gives you an acceptable 12 hours of portable playtime which is rechargeable via Micro-B USB port and cable. Bose also includes an auxiliary input that allows you to connect the speaker to other audio sources so you can listen nonstop. But if you have $29 to spare, you might want to get the charging cradle (sold separately) so it is always kept charged.

This Revolve’s grab-and-go design highlights portability and convenience. At only 48 ounces, it’s lightweight and compact enough to fit in your bag. It certainly looks and feels well made with an IPX4-rated aluminum casing. Despite not being completely waterproof, it is protected from the rain or a few splashes, as well as some drops here and there with bumpers to soften the blow. And to give you more flexibility in terms of placement, you’ll find a threaded tripod mount at the bottom but we found it best positioned in the center of the room or against the wall.

Normally priced at $199, you can snag this speaker for only $159 when you order from Amazon. You can even slash $50 more on top of its sale price when approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Bose SoundLink Color II — $99 ($30 off)

If you want to keep your budget below $100, the SoundLink Color II is the least expensive and lightest portable water-resistant Bluetooth speaker Bose has to offer. This quirky and rugged speaker is available in multiple colors and is just as able to brave the outdoors with an IPX4-rated silicone exterior. However, it still won’t survive a deep dive into the pool or submersion in any body of water.

The fun-sized speaker is comfortable to hold and Bose continues to keep it simple with all the buttons needed to power, play, pause, skip, pair, and adjust its volume located on top. You will also be able to go through the Bose Connect app’s intuitive drag-and-drop interface to personalize your settings. Rest assured, activating Siri or Google Assistant, and switching between two paired devices can be done almost effortlessly. You can also double the fun with Stereo and Party mode by using the Bose SimpleSync technology to pair your SoundLink speaker with a member of the Bose Smart Home Family. All you have to do is connect your Bluetooth or NFC-enabled device to blast your music. When in doubt, you’ll be to rely on voice prompts to walk you through it. It is also thoughtful enough to remember the last eight devices you have paired and connected with it.

Staying true to its promise of bold sound, two opposing passive radiators are rightfully in place while its wireless range of 30 feet assures minimal dropouts. You can expect to hear a punchy and powerful bass, rich and resonant mids, as well as sharp and clear highs. You’ll be able to enjoy up to eight hours of portable playtime which would greatly depend on the volume you set it at — the higher it is, the faster it drains the battery. And when its time to call it a day you can charge it through its micro-USB port on the side of the speaker next to the auxiliary input for the 3.5-millimeter audio jack.

Now is your chance to snag the playful Bose SoundLink Color II speaker on Amazon while it’s selling for only $99 instead of $129.

