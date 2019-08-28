Listening to music while working out not only relieves you of boredom, it can also put you in a better mood and help enhance your performance. If you don’t want the hassle of wires or the discomfort of over-the-ear headphones getting in the way of your workout, you’re better off with true wireless earbuds like the Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds. As an early Labor Day deal, Walmart is slashing its price from $249 to $179. All color variants — midnight blue, orange, and triple black — are discounted.

The SoundSport Free is Bose’s first fully wireless headphones. From aesthetics to performance, it’s specially built to endure even the most demanding workouts. The nozzle of the ear tips is designed to spread contact evenly around the inside of your ear, while the fin naturally conforms to the shape of the upper ridge of your ear. Together, they ensure a comfortable and personalized fit that won’t fall out even during intense routines. With an IPX4 water-resistance rating and water-repellent mesh in the open ports, the earbuds will remain fully functional and dry despite contact with sweat and water splashes. This allows you to listen to your favorite tunes no matter the weather or how tough the training.

Bose focused on the earbuds’ inside tech as well to deliver an amazing listening experience. The circuits were tuned for incredible sound while the antenna position is tweaked for maximum Bluetooth signal strength. The result is clear and consistent music, whether your phone is in your hand, in your pocket, or on top of the treadmill. There’s also volume-optimized EQ and signal processing technologies responsible for full and balanced audio regardless of the volume.

These earbuds are estimated to last for five hours which is more than enough to power you through almost any workout. Keeping them in the case can give two full charges which are equivalent to up to 10 hours of playback time. A quick 15-minute charge will provide 45 minutes of battery life.

With the Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Earbuds, there are no wires to hinder your moves. Order the midnight blue, orange, or triple black model today at Walmart at a discounted price of $179.

