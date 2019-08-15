Deals

Amazon deal drops these Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones to only $129

Drake Hawkins
By
bose soundsport wireless headphones deal

If you are in the market for quality headphones that can keep up with your active lifestyle, check out Amazon’s offer for Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones. You can now get these sports earbuds at a discounted price of $129. Jump on this deal to save on a pair of Bose wireless headphones.

The Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones normally goes for $149. Now, the black, aqua, and citron variants are available at $20 below the normal price. Match this wireless headphone discount with the epic Apple Watch deal we recently found so you can bring your music with you wherever you train.

The first thing you look for in a good pair of sports earphones is water resistance. You will find the SoundSport Wireless Headphones to be up to the task. Bose designed the acoustic ports to resist sweat and anything bad weather can throw at them. There is also a hydrophobic cloth in each port to keep moisture out.

Enjoy high-quality audio experience with the Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones. These earphones are designed to provide consistently balanced sound at any volume, thanks to the Bose active EQ. You can also personalize your settings on the Bose Connect app.

Stay in the zone during training with the Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones. Its uniquely shaped StayHear+Sport tips are designed to fit comfortably in your ear. They also help keep your earbuds in place while you are moving around.

A single charge of the Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones gives you up to six hours of playtime. That is almost a week’s worth of training for an average person. When your wireless headphones run out of juice, it will take two hours to fully charge and will not play while plugged to the outlet.

The Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones is a great companion for every workout. It is a great option if you are looking for quality sports earphones without all the bells and whistles. Get a pair from Amazon today to pay only $129 instead of its usual $149. Hurry and place your order now.

Looking to save on 4K TVs, smartphones, and laptops? Visit our curated deals page where we compile the latest and most exciting tech discounts on the internet.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

