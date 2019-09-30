Amazon has the Bose SoundWear Companion speaker on sale for 50% off

Bose’s innovative audio technology has made it an excellent choice for headphones and speakers. The company has entered the wearable market as well with its SoundWear Companion wearable speaker, a device designed to deliver a unique, hands-free listening experience. Both Amazon and Walmart have it on sale right now, slashing its price by a massive 50%. Get one today for only $149 instead of $299.

The SoundWear Companion speaker is a wireless device that combines the portability and use of headphones and the power of a speaker in one. By wrapping it around your neck, it allows you to listen to your favorite tunes all while keeping you aware of what’s happening to the world around you.

This wearable speaker is perfect for those times when you don’t want to slap on headphones and block out everything else around you. It’s equipped with a digital signal processing and Bose’s signature waveguide technology at its core, ensuring rich, clear, and full sound. And since the speakers are directed upward, you don’t have to worry about distracting anyone else. This setup magnifies the sound for you and muffles what others hear.

The speaker itself isn’t the only thing Bose focused on. The design is well thought of as well, promising comfortable and flexible wear that conforms nicely to the shape of your shoulders. Whatever position you set it in, you’ll hardly notice that it’s there. There’s also a dust-repellent and acoustically transparent black cover included that hugs the speaker perfectly without degrading the sound. What’s more, it has an IPX4 rating for protection against sweat and weather.

Aside from music, the SoundWear Companion speaker is also useful for taking calls and accessing your virtual assistant. A three-button control lets you easily adjust settings on the fly, while an advanced microphone ensures clear audio even in noisy and windy environments. Vibration and out-loud alerts are also present to notify you of incoming calls.

Stay connected to your music and surroundings by getting your hands on the Bose SoundWear Companion speaker. It received an impressive rating of 4.4 on Amazon and 4.5 on Walmart, with customers raving about its design, quality, and performance. Don’t miss the chance to score this wearable speaker at a 50% discount. Hurry and order yours today while the deal lasts.

