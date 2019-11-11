Amazon cuts up to $100 off these stellar Bose wireless headphones

For audiophiles looking to listen to music on the go, there are no better alternatives than wireless headphones. Apart from freeing you from the hassle and restriction of annoying cords, they also deliver top-notch sound quality not often found in wireless earbuds. If you are on the hunt for an excellent pair of wireless cans, Bose is one of the better options on the market. The company has a solid reputation for incorporating innovative technology in its products, so you can rest assured that you are getting a bang for your buck. Right now, two highly rated Bose wireless headphones are enjoying boom price cuts on Amazon: The SoundLink II and the QuietComfort 35 II.

Bose SoundLink II – $179 ($100 Off)

Crafted from impact-resistant materials, the SoundLink II are geared to endure the minor wear and tear of busy lifestyles. The earcups are generously padded for comfort during long listening sessions, while the frame is collapsible for easy storage and portability during travels. These Bose wireless headphones do not have active noise canceling function, but their around-ear profile is enough to block out noise on a physical level. There are earcup controls as well for convenient adjustment settings or function activation.

For a great listening experience, the audio tech giant outfitted these cans with a combination of the TriPort and Active EQ technologies. These technologies aim to deliver a deep, crisp, and strong sound that doesn’t get distorted no matter the volume. This way, you’ll be able to fully enjoy your music as you move with it. There’s also an advanced microphone system and enhanced sidetone that ensure clear voice and call quality even in noisy and windy environments.

With seamless syncing and the latest Bluetooth technology, the SoundLink II make it easy for you to switch between Bluetooth devices. This function is especially useful for times when you are watching a movie on your tablet but need to take an incoming call on your smartphone. The headphones are able to pause the video and answer the call, and then resume the movie when the call is done.

Rock out with your favorite tunes in style by getting your hands on the Bose SoundLink II. The headphones boast a 15-hour battery life and come with a backup audio cable should you wish to extend playback time. Grab a pair today on Amazon for only $179 and walk away with a booming savings of $100.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II – $279 ($70 Off)

If you’ve got the money for a pair of cans with richer features, then the Bose QuietComfort 35 II might just tick all the boxes for you. Apart from its sound profile’s punchy bass and zesty treble, this model is also equipped with three levels of world-class noise cancellation for an immersive listening experience regardless of your surroundings. There’s a dual-microphone setup that detects noise and cancels it right out, which is effective with both music and phone calls. The level of ambient sound you want to let in can be easily adjusted through the Bose Connect app.

These Bose wireless headphones excel in the design front as well. With supple leather earcups and microfiber headband padding, you are assured of a secure and personalized fit that remains comfortable even after long periods of use. This design is complemented by practical details that make the usage more convenient. There are multiple buttons on the earcups for accessing Alexa or your phone’s default virtual assistant, for adjusting the level of noise cancellation, and for controlling the volume.

The QuietComfort 35 II connect seamlessly via Bluetooth, but the big bonus is that they can pair with multiple devices at once. Battery life is also impressive and is estimated to last you for up to 20 hours. When low on juice, you can still continue listening through the supplied audio cable.

Enjoy your music without wires and noise getting in the way with the QuietComfort 35 II. All color variants of these Bose wireless headphones – silver, black, and rose gold – are available on Amazon at a $70 discount. Order a pair now for only $279.

