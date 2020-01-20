When it comes to wireless wearable sound, there’s usually some sort of tradeoff of the following: Build quality and design, sound performance, and noise-canceling tech. If you’re lucky enough you can get two out of three in a pair but not all of them. Until now. British audio tech company Bowers & Wilkins has seemingly made the perfect pair of noise-canceling headphones, the PX. Not only do these wireless cans sound immaculate, but they also look incredible and offer top-of-the-line noise-canceling. Unfortunately, with a retail price of $400, they’re also a tad expensive. Well, we have excellent news. Right now, you can purchase the Bowers & Wilkin PX for $325 — that’s a huge $75 discount.

The Bowers and Wilkins PX look astonishingly good. The exterior is covered in leather (either in space gray or soft gold) with a matte finish that gives it a cool vintage look. Its elliptical earpads are narrower compared to most over-ear headphones though. We were initially skeptical that this design choice would compromise comfort, but upon wearing them they actually do an excellent job in surrounding the ear and blocking out noise.

Unfortunately, the headband squeezes a bit, and we wished for more cushioning as we found ourselves adjusting it to remove pressure off the top of our head during extended listening sessions. A little more padding would have gone a long way. It’s also worth noting that these headphones don’t fold up, but the cups do rotate to lay almost flat, and the headband is flexible, making them easy to store. The control buttons are found on the right earcup, including pause/play, and volume control.

We’re pleased to report that in terms of features and performance, the PX proved excellent. The active noise canceling is courtesy of B&W’s proprietary algorithm, which is adept in eliminating crowd hubbub, air conditioning buzz, the sound of the daily commute, and even a plane engine’s roar. On the PX’s app, there are modes that you can activate in order to fine-tune the PX’s noise-canceling capability.

Music sounded immaculate when listened through the PX. Unlike other active noise-canceling headphones where the frequency played to combat the background noise ruins the quality of the music, these headphones managed to retain the subtle nuances of the music. The PX is outfitted with the aptX HD, an enhanced codec engineered to improve signal-to-noise ratio resulting in lower background noise, so every genre of music we played on them sounded great, with superb bass to boot.

Bowers and Wilkins claims that the PX’s lithium polymer battery can provide up to 22 hours of playback, and they aren’t wrong. In fact, under normal use conditions where they’re paused and removed repeatedly, the headphones’ battery life can be extended to as much as 50 hours.

Excellent build quality, superb sound, terrific noise canceling, tremendous battery life, the Bowers and Wilkins PX headphones are slightly marred by their uncomfortably tight fit. Get them for $325 on Amazon today.

