This Bowflex adjustable dumbbell set is on sale at Amazon — save $80

For many of us, the new year meant the start of a brand new fitness routine. If you’ve been keeping your eyes peeled for fitness deals and home gym deals to make your at-home workouts even more challenging, today is your lucky day, because Amazon is offering an incredible deal on the Bowflex Select Tech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells. Originally priced at $549, you can bring them home today for only $429, saving you $120. There’s no telling how long this deal will last, so don’t miss your chance to save big on this bestselling home gym equipment.

Why You Should Buy the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells are one of the most versatile pieces of at-home fitness equipment around. This one set of dumbbells has fifteen different weight settings, essentially replacing up to fifteen pairs of traditional dumbbells. They are adjustable from between 5 to 52.5 pounds, ensuring you always have the correct weight for whatever workout you’re doing. Simply choose your desired weight with the weight selection dial and get going.

When you buy the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells, you get a one-year JRNY membership absolutely free. With JRNY motion tracking technology you can automatically track your reps and form in real time by using the camera on your tablet. All you have to do is download the JRNY app, which is available for both iOS and Android tablet devices. The app also offers full-body strength workouts to guide you, helping you push your fitness to the next level with every sweat session. The compact design means that these weights will have big impact on your health and wellness without taking up a large amount of space.

Bowflex is the name behind some of the best fitness equipment on the market, which is why you won’t want to miss this deal; it’s one of the best Bowflex deals we’ve seen in a while. For as long as the deal is available, you can save $120 on the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells, bringing the price down to $429 from the original price of $549. If you’re trying to stay on top of your fitness, this is the time to seize the moment.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations