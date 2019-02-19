Digital Trends
Deals

This Bowflex secret sale can save you over $1K on high-tech fitness equipment

Jacob Kienlen
By
bowflex secret sale on max trainer m7

If getting into shape were as easy as getting out of it, we’d all be fitness masters by now. Unfortunately, the steps to becoming a better you are rarely easy. Eating healthier, exercising, and controlling portions are all things you can do to achieve your fitness goals, but without the proper help and motivation, it can be hard to follow through. Unless you have enough money to hire a trainer, a dietitian, and a personal chef, the burden of creating a healthier lifestyle for yourself is going to fall on your own shoulders. With advances in technology, however, taking control of your fitness has become easier than ever. And with this huge discount on the Bowflex Max Trainer M7, it’s affordable, too. Just use the code SECRETSALE at checkout to receive a whopping $900 in savings, and drop the normal $150 in shipping costs.

What can the Max Trainer M7 do?

For a lot of folks, getting on the exercise machine is a struggle and coming back to it day in and day out is even more so. When you’re trying to work out on a treadmill or stationary bike, staying invested in your personal fitness growth isn’t always at the forefront of your mind. That’s just not the case with Bowflex Max Trainer M7, though. It can maintain up to four user profiles, allowing for a more personalized exercise experience. With the free Max Trainer app, you can set, monitor, and track personal fitness goals as you go. You can also stream video content from professional trainers to help you stay motivated and get the most out of your Bowflex workout.

Though the app comes with some pretty awesome features, the machine itself is where all of the good stuff happens. An oversized dual backlit LCD/LED display gives you real-time insights into your workout as you go, allowing you to push yourself to burn more calories or go that extra mile — or at least half-mile. The M7 performance targeted programming can also be a huge help, as it adapts to each user’s fitness level over time and creates newer, more realistic targets. This can be a huge help for anyone who tries to overdo it on their first day and ends up hurting themselves — we’ve all been there.

Can the M7 fit in my home?

One of the biggest issues with adding gym equipment to your home is a lack of space. If you’re in an apartment, condo, townhouse, or just a two-bedroom home, it can be really hard to find space for a giant machine. Thankfully, the Bowflex Max Trainer M7 is built to fit in a lot less space than your average treadmill. Because it is somewhat of a hybrid between a stepper and an elliptical, the M7 can fit in corners, small rooms, or even within the bedroom — though, you’ll definitely want to measure your space to make sure.

How much does it cost?

The Bowflex Max Trainer M7 would normally cost you about $2,199 directly from the Bowflex site, and because transporting these machines can be a hassle, shipping would also normally cost $150. With the Bowflex secret sale, however, you can get it for a lot less. If you use the promo code SECRETSALE at checkout, you will instantly receive $900 off the retail price of this fitness machine. That code will also drop the $150 shipping fee, which brings the total savings to $1,050. If you’ve been thinking about bringing some gym equipment into your home, this Bowflex sale is definitely a tempting offer.

Go to Sale

Looking to upgrade your fitness? We’ve found the best treadmills, resistance bands, and Fitbit alternatives to get you started.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Under Armour Recovery Sheets
Deals

Tom Brady uses these high-tech sheets for muscle pain, and they’re on sale now

Under Armour Recovery Sheets feature unique technologies that can speed your body’s post-workout healing process, and they’re on sale right now at discounts of up to $87. Read on to find out how these innovative sheets work (and how you…
Posted By Lucas Coll
presidents day sales washers dryers electrolux 8 cu ft front load perfect steam electric dryer in white lifestyle
Smart Home

Clean up with these Presidents’ Day sales on washers and dryers

Clean up with these Presidents' Day weekend sales on washers and dryers. We picked the top washers and dryers from six major online merchants, but there are many more choices. Altogether the six sites have 920 washers and dryers on sale.
Posted By Bruce Brown
fitbit versa full review 31
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Fitbit Versa smartwatches for Presidents’ Day

Amazon is offering a solid $30 discount on this great fitness tracking smartwatch right now. So if you're looking for a wearable that can help you track steps, sleep, and activity, now is a great time to pick one up for less.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
ESPN Plus Chelsea vs. Manchester United
Deals

FA Cup: Watch Chelsea vs. Manchester United with ESPN Plus 7-day free trial

Chelsea and Manchester United are facing off in an exciting FA Cup match, with the fifth round - a tie match - slated for Monday. Die-hard fans of English football can stream the game anywhere at any time with ESPN Plus, and here's how to…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Amazfit Bit Smartwatch
Deals

This discounted smartwatch is a cheap Apple Watch or Fitbit Versa alternative

The Amazfit Bip isn't an Apple Watch or Fitbit Versa, but at the discounted price of $67, it's a very affordable alternative packed with useful features. With built-in GPS and 30-day battery life, this cheap smartwatch is a great option to…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
black friday cometh and these are the deals you need to know about digital trends cyber monday 2018 feature
Deals

The best Presidents’ Day sales 2019: Amazon, Walmart, Dell, and more

Presidents' Day sales are a great chance to score electronics, clothing, home and office stuff, and other goodies at a discount. We’ve smoked out a large handful of the best of these Presidents' Day deals, from tech to bedding, to help…
Posted By Lucas Coll
HP Chromebook x2 Review
Computing

Best Buy’s latest sale takes up to $300 off the best Chromebooks

Looking to purchase a new Chromebook? You're in for some luck. Best Buy's latest sale is taking up to $300 off some of the best premium Chromebooks, including the HP Chromebook x2.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
amazon roomba robot vacuums on sale 96
Deals

Walmart drops prices on Roomba Robot Vacuums for Presidents’ Day

Spring cleaning is just around the corner, and Walmart has already begun dropping prices on Roomba, Shark, and Eufy robot vacuums. For a limited time, you can save as much as $150 on a brand-new iRobot Roomba.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2
Computing

Microsoft’s Presidents Day Sale cuts price of some Surface laptops by up to $200

It is a great time to save on Windows 10 laptops. Microsoft's retail store is running a sale on some of the best tablets and laptops, cutting pricing by up to $200 on the Surface Laptop 2 and more.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best presidents day vacuum deals shark ion rv750
Deals

The best Presidents’ Day vacuum deals: Roomba, Dyson, and Bissell

Amazon and Walmart are offering pretty substantial savings to help kick-start your spring cleaning. Top brands like Roomba, Dyson, and Bissell are dropping prices left and right for Presidents' Day.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Apple watch series 3 features
Deals

Amazon cuts prices on the Apple Watch Series 3 for Presidents’ Day

The Apple Watch Series 3 is seeing the same price cut we saw during the Amazon sale just last week. So if you're hoping to pick up an Apple Watch for less than $250, this $50 discount from Amazon can make that happen for you.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
powerbeats3 wireless earpphones presidents day deal
Deals

The Powerbeats3 wireless earphones are $110 off for Presidents’ Day

There area a lot of benefits of having wireless headphones, including Bluetooth capability and water resistance, to name just two. Beats makes some of the best, and its $200 Powerbeats3 wireless earphones are more than half off right now on…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
portable tech gadgets
Deals

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 20 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for February 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll