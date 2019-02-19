Share

If getting into shape were as easy as getting out of it, we’d all be fitness masters by now. Unfortunately, the steps to becoming a better you are rarely easy. Eating healthier, exercising, and controlling portions are all things you can do to achieve your fitness goals, but without the proper help and motivation, it can be hard to follow through. Unless you have enough money to hire a trainer, a dietitian, and a personal chef, the burden of creating a healthier lifestyle for yourself is going to fall on your own shoulders. With advances in technology, however, taking control of your fitness has become easier than ever. And with this huge discount on the Bowflex Max Trainer M7, it’s affordable, too. Just use the code SECRETSALE at checkout to receive a whopping $900 in savings, and drop the normal $150 in shipping costs.

What can the Max Trainer M7 do?

For a lot of folks, getting on the exercise machine is a struggle and coming back to it day in and day out is even more so. When you’re trying to work out on a treadmill or stationary bike, staying invested in your personal fitness growth isn’t always at the forefront of your mind. That’s just not the case with Bowflex Max Trainer M7, though. It can maintain up to four user profiles, allowing for a more personalized exercise experience. With the free Max Trainer app, you can set, monitor, and track personal fitness goals as you go. You can also stream video content from professional trainers to help you stay motivated and get the most out of your Bowflex workout.

Though the app comes with some pretty awesome features, the machine itself is where all of the good stuff happens. An oversized dual backlit LCD/LED display gives you real-time insights into your workout as you go, allowing you to push yourself to burn more calories or go that extra mile — or at least half-mile. The M7 performance targeted programming can also be a huge help, as it adapts to each user’s fitness level over time and creates newer, more realistic targets. This can be a huge help for anyone who tries to overdo it on their first day and ends up hurting themselves — we’ve all been there.

Can the M7 fit in my home?

One of the biggest issues with adding gym equipment to your home is a lack of space. If you’re in an apartment, condo, townhouse, or just a two-bedroom home, it can be really hard to find space for a giant machine. Thankfully, the Bowflex Max Trainer M7 is built to fit in a lot less space than your average treadmill. Because it is somewhat of a hybrid between a stepper and an elliptical, the M7 can fit in corners, small rooms, or even within the bedroom — though, you’ll definitely want to measure your space to make sure.

How much does it cost?

The Bowflex Max Trainer M7 would normally cost you about $2,199 directly from the Bowflex site, and because transporting these machines can be a hassle, shipping would also normally cost $150. With the Bowflex secret sale, however, you can get it for a lot less. If you use the promo code SECRETSALE at checkout, you will instantly receive $900 off the retail price of this fitness machine. That code will also drop the $150 shipping fee, which brings the total savings to $1,050. If you’ve been thinking about bringing some gym equipment into your home, this Bowflex sale is definitely a tempting offer.

Go to Sale

Looking to upgrade your fitness? We’ve found the best treadmills, resistance bands, and Fitbit alternatives to get you started.