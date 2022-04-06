Bowflex adjustable dumbbells are insanely cheap today

If you want to lose weight, build up some muscle, improve your stamina, or all of the above, there are fitness deals that you can avail that will help you with your goal. Elliptical machine deals and treadmill deals are always among the most popular offers, but you shouldn’t forget to invest in equipment that every home gym needs, like dumbbells. For reliable weights, you can’t go wrong with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells, which are currently on sale from Amazon. You can get a pair for just $399, after a $150 discount to their original price of $549, or a pair with the Bowflex SelectTech dumbbell stand for just $578, after a $200 discount to the bundle’s original price of $778.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells — $399, was $549

Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells and stand bundle — $578, was $778

Whether you’ve signed up for one of the best streaming workout subscriptions or you’ve downloaded one of the best free workout apps, you’ll need a set of weights to access certain exercises. It’s highly recommended that you purchase the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells instead of a full set of dumbbells so that you’ll save space in your home gym. You can easily make each adjustable dumbbell weigh between 5 pounds to 52.5 pounds with just the turn of a dial, while the durable molding around the metal plates allows for quieter workouts. If you opt to purchase the Bowflex SelectTech dumbbell stand, you’ll be able to lift weights while watching content on a tablet, as the stand features a large media rack that will keep your device in place with its Teflon grip.

You can’t have a home gym without dumbbells, and the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells are among the best in the market. They’re on sale from Amazon, so now’s a great time to invest in them. You can get a pair at $150 off, lowering their price to $399 from their original price of $549, or a pair with the Bowflex SelectTech dumbbell stand at $200 off, reducing the bundle’s price to $578 from its original price of $778. The discounts may end at any moment though, so if you’re planning to take advantage of either deal, you should hurry. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells — $399, was $549

Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells and stand bundle — $578, was $778

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations