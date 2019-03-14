Digital Trends
This Bowflex promo code will save you up to $1,000 on training equipment

Jenifer Calle
By
bowflex spring sale save 1000 hvt

Getting into shape isn’t the same for everyone. Your fitness goals might be completely different from those of your friends. This is why Bowflex designed a machine that suits everyone, whether it’s the regular Joe or Jane getting back into shape or the athlete who trains every day. Bowflex’s HVT, which stands for hybrid velocity training, combines cardio and working out into one machine. Normally priced at $2,299, you can get it for $1,000 off your total order when you use the spring sale promo code: SPRING19.

What can the HVT do?

bowflex spring sale save 1000 hvt app 1500x1000

The HVT is an innovative machine that’s great for burning calories while also building muscle, even in short workouts. If you’re someone with a busy lifestyle, whether you’re working a lot or just can’t find the time, the HVT makes getting in a full workout easy. The HVT can give you a total body workout in just 18 minutes by integrating cardio and strength.

The related app, which is compatible with iOS and Android, can sync with your HVT and features 50 trainer-led videos. You can use it to track your progress, including intensity, calories burned, and more. It can remember up to four users, so if there are multiple people in your home using the machine, it can adjust to the amount of resistance from previous workouts for each person.

Can the HVT fit in my home?

bowflex spring sale save 1000 hvt compact

Fitting gym equipment in your home can be tricky. If you have limited space, you might not have a lot of options for fitness machines. Luckily, the HVT is a compact machine that takes up less space because it combines a treadmill and training equipment.

How much will it cost?

If you decide to take the plunge, after you’ve entered your shipping information, you can head over to payment, where you can apply the SPRING19 promo code before placing your order. The promo code will save you $200 off the shipping cost, essentially making shipping free, and will also take off $800 from the price of the HVT. Overall, you’ll be saving yourself $1,000 on your HVT order. You can use multiple cards to place your order and Bowflex does offer financing solutions.

Go to Sale

Looking to upgrade your fitness? We’ve found the best treadmills, resistance bands, and Fitbit alternatives to get you started.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

