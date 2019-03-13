Gyms are expensive and having a gym membership doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re going to the gym as you should. That’s why home gyms are the best alternative. And when it comes to home gyms, Bowflex has been building its craft on home fitness for over 30 years. Bowflex designs fitness training equipment for your home so you can get the full gym experience in the comfort of your own space. Right now Bowflex is offering huge discounts on treadmills, home gyms, and more.
Use the promo code: SPRING19 to get a discount on your order. Discount varies on the equipment you’re purchasing. This discount code can be applied on the payment section. Once you’ve entered your basic info and shipping information you’ll see the markdowns applied to your cart.
One of the best deals we found was the $1,000 off price cut on the HVT Plus. The HVT (Hybrid Velocity Training) is great for beginners or fitness experts. It has 50 trainer-led exercise routines on the mobile app that can be synced to the machine to track your progress. If you’re someone who is just starting to build their own home gym, one of the best bundle offers is the Bowflex SelectTech 560 bundle. With this bundle offer you get dumbbells, a bench, and a weight rack for just $599 plus free shipping. The dumbbells alone are $499 so you get a sweet deal for these three fitness equipment. See below for the full list of deals and bundles.
- Bowflex Max Trainer M8 Performance Pack — Save $350 and free shipping
- Bowflex Max Trainer M6 — Save $225 and free shipping
- Bowflex LateralX LX5 — Save $249 and free shipping
- Bowflex HVT — Save $800 and free shipping
- Bowflex BXT216 Treadmill — Free shipping
- Bowflex BXT116 Treadmill — Only $99 shipping
- Bowflex SelectTech 560 Bundle — Save $287 and free shipping
- Bowflex LateralX LX3 — Save $249 and free shipping
- TreadClimber TC200 — Save $699 and free shipping
- Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym — Save $479 and free shipping
- Bowflex Max Trainer M8 — Save $350 and free shipping
- Bowflex LateralX LX5 Performance Pack — Save $499 and free shipping
- Bowflex HVT Plus — Save $1,000 and free shipping
- TreadClimber TC100 — Save $499 and free shipping
- Bowflex BXE216 Elliptical — Free shipping
- Bowflex Revolution — Save $708 and free shipping
