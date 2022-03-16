If you’re looking for the perfect way to get a great workout from the convenience of your home, you can’t go wrong by considering Bowflex deals. They’re a manufacturer that’s well known for making well-designed, technologically advanced workout equipment, and one of their top-tier treadmills is on sale at Best Buy today. Right now, you can get the Bowflex Treadmill 10 for just $1,500, a massive $1,300 off the regular price of $2,800. That’s a crazy price cut that makes this easily one of the best treadmill deals around. This deal only lasts for one day, so don’t miss out on your chance to buy it right now!

One of the biggest concerns some people have about buying an inexpensive treadmill for home is that it might not be as good as the ones found in a gym. Fortunately, you won’t run into that problem with the Bowflex Treadmill 10, an affordable exercise machine with a laundry list of smart features. In fact, many of the features on the Treadmill 10 are also on the more expensive Treadmill 22, which topped our list of the best smart treadmills. Out of the box, it has a motor capable of approximately 1.9 horsepower. You’ll be able to do incline training on this, too, with up to a 15% motorized incline and extended handlebar grips, perfect for a more intense workout.

The 10-inch console shows you all the most important details about your workout, including your distance traveled, speed, and time, which you can all customize to your heart’s content. The treadmill also comes out of the box with a comfortable Bluetooth armband that continuously monitors your heart rate as you run. Of course, the console can also be used for entertainment — you can watch your shows from Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more, as long as you have an account. You can also hook your phone up to the included Bluetooth speaker for your motivational playlists. In addition, this treadmill comes with a 1-year subscription to JRNY, a personalized coaching and guided workout tool that you can use to take your runs to the next level.

If this treadmill catches your eye, then you should act fast! This discount on the Bowflex Treadmill 10 at Best Buy brings down the price to just $1,500, an eye-popping $1,300 discount on the regular price of $2,800. This deal will only be good for today, so this is your last chance to buy it. Hit that Buy Now button and start having incredible workouts at home!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations